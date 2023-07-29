REM Montreal: The Best Restaurants Near Each South Shore Station
A whole new roster of restaurants you can access with the REM!
The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) has officially taken off and a select number of Greater Montreal Area residents were able to get a first go at the REM's route between Montreal's Gare Centrale and Station Brossard in the South Shore. And you know what this means? New REM stations allow access to new eat and drink destinations.
As of July 31, 2023, the REM will be available to anyone and everyone and will service a total of five stations: Gare Centrale, Île-des-Soeurs, Panama, Du Quartier and Brossard. Considering you can now hop on and away to the South Shore far more effortlessly, folks have more opportunities to enjoy a handful of cafés near each REM station, new shopping spots and activities that you can now access using the new train.
Now, with four stations servicing outside the main island of Montreal, residents can now enjoy a bunch of new restaurants that are close to each REM station. From California-style restos that let you surf (literally), and traditional Thai cuisine all the way to saloon-themed pubs and fancy schmancy eateries, here are 15 restaurants Montrealers can now enjoy hassle-free with the REM.
Bon appétit!
Les Enfants Terribles
Station: Île-des-Soeurs & Du Quartier
Where: 209 rue de la Rotonde, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: While Montreal is already home to two Les Enfants Terribles locations, the REM means good news to those who love this restaurant. And we mean love. While we get you might not want to get noticed at the same restaurant by the same wait staff, you can now enjoy two more Enfants Terribles with zero judgment.
Nagomi
Station: Île-des-Soeurs
Where: 103 Rue Jacques-le Ber, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nagomi is a quaint Japanese eatery only minutes away from the Île-des-Soeurs REM station. The spot is known for its freshness and quality and offers up must-try menu items including signature ramens and loads of fresh fish and seafood dishes such as takoyaki (squid balls), takowasa (sashimi squid with wasabi) and yaki-ika (pan-fried squid).
Le Petit Sao
Station: Ile-des-Soeurs
Where: Centre Commercial Le Village — 40 Pl. du Commerce #20, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: While Montrealers can access the Le Petit Sao spots in Point-Saint-Charles and Vieux-Montreal, you've now got a third to choose from. For those who ever find themselves at the REM station in Ile-des-Soeurs or want a change of scenery, then Le Petit Sao offers up a menu full of Vietnamese classics including the restaurant's iconic selection of banh mi.
Paolo Gattuso
Station: Panama
Where: 6680 boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located within the Quality Inn Hotel, Paolo Gattuso is a bring-your-own-booze restaurant offering up classic Italian dishes from your favourite pizzas, pasta and house specialties passed down from nonna herself.
Bocado Grill
Station: Panama
Where: 5 rue Morley, Brossard, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Portuguese spot is worth visiting for its chicken alone. With a number of specialty menu items including the restaurant's Club Bocado and Poutine Bocado, there is simply no going wrong, especially if what you're craving is a bomb Portuguese feast.
Regina Pizzeria
Station: Panama
Where: 7681 boul. Taschereau, Brossard, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're in the mood for some pizza, Regina Pizzeria is only minutes away from the Du Quartier REM station. With over 15 pizzas to choose from, loads of Italian antipasti including burrata, fried calamari, and arancini, to pasta staples such as tortellini roses, mac and cheese and gnocchi al pomodoro, Regina does Italian real good.
Dolan
Station: Panama
Where: 8050 boul. Taschereau Local O., Brossard, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Uyghur restaurant has a menu boasting lamb kebabs, samsa (a savoury pastry), dapanji (translated to "big plate of chicken"), Laghman (hand-pulled noodles stir-fried with lamb or beef), and of course, lots and lots of naan. So when you're in the mood for something new, Dolan has got you covered.
Rouge
Station: Du Quartier
Where: 6000 boul. de Rome, Brossard, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in the heart of Quartier Dix30, Restaurant Rouge offers up an inviting ambiance and many authentic dishes, expertly prepared with the finest and freshest ingredients. A few menu standouts include Hunan dumplings, salt and pepper calamari, festive shrimp, satay chicken, sweet and sour pork, and jumbo Szechuan shrimp, to name a few.
Oasis Surf
Station: Du Quartier
Where: 9520 boul. Leduc Suite 01, Brossard, QC
Why You Need To Go: Have you ever wanted to travel over to California to catch some gnarly waves followed by a good beer and some nachos? Well, Oasis Surf in the South Shore can replicate that very scenario. Oasis Surf allows you to practice your surf game in their indoor surf pool. Adorned with tropical decor, Oasis is also home to a must-try restaurant with a menu that consists of avocado toast, oasis salad, spicy pineapple shrimp, poke nachos, and four types of tacos, among many, and we mean many other dishes.
Mile Public House
Station: Du Quartier
Where: 9190 boul. Leduc Local 130, Brossard, QC
Why You Need To Go: Mile Public House offers up an industrial-chic venue vibe, where you'll be able to find an impressive selection of cask ales, innovative mixed drinks, and elevated pub grub that will certainly satisfy your taste buds.
Siam
Station: Du Quartier
Where: 155 Promenade des Lanternes #210, Brossard, QC
Why You Need To Go: With one location in Downtown Montreal, you can opt for seconds only minutes away from the Du Quartier station. Guests can indulge in a chic and modern ambiance while savouring an array of classic Thai dishes, complemented by an enticing selection of vegetarian options.
ZIBO!
Station: Du Quartier
Where: Quartier DIX30, 1520 av. des Lumières #10, Brossard, QC
Why You Need To Go: With multiple locations on the Island of Montreal, ZIBO! is also available at Dix30. The restaurant is a popular spot that showcases a fusion of global flavours with a touch of Quebecois influence. ZIBO!'s chic setting, creative dishes, and friendly service make it a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike.
Le Balthazar
Station: Du Quartier
Where: 9180 boul. Leduc Suite 210, Brossard, QC
Why You Need To Go: Le Balthazar is a lively and contemporary pub featuring live weekend music, a delectable selection of elevated bar snacks, and an extensive array of locally sourced beers.
Jack Saloon
Station: Du Quartier
Where: 9395 boul. Leduc, Brossard, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Southern-style saloon is the ideal spot for those looking to live out their inner wrangler. Jack Saloon is not only packed with full-on ranch decor, down to the leather seats, swingin' doors and saloon-style bar but they've also got a banging menu with must-try wings that will totally blow you and your taste buds away.
Kampai Sushi
Station: Du Quartier
Where: 335 rue de l'Équinoxe, Brossard, QC
Why You Need To Go: For sushi lovers, Sushi Kampai is a great spot for a taste of all your favourite rolls. The restaurant is known for its assortment of maki, futomaki, handrolls and quality sashimi, all served on a sushi boat or platter.