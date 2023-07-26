Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

11 Essential Cafés Along The REM Montreal South Shore Line

It's easier than ever to travel down south.

Someone holds a latte in front of a display of products, plants and magazines at Café Le Trooper in Brossard.

@cafeletrooper | Instagram
Ascending

With Montreal's REM going live this very weekend, it's prudent to be aware of what's actually accessible via the city's newest mode of transportation. There's no shortage of reliable coffee shops along the South Shore stretch of the REM, from Gare Centrale all the way down to Du Quartier Station in Brossard.

The Gare Centrale options are of course not newly-accessible but of great importance to those in need of a coffee ahead of a ride to the South Shore (and of course for those South Shore residents setting foot in downtown Montreal for the first time — welcome to our city! Jokes.)

Here are 11 of the best, tastiest and most inviting coffee shops along this new path, and how many minutes away each spot is on foot from the nearest REM station. Go forth, drink your latte, and thrive!

Café Veloce

Where: Le Cathcart, Pl. Monseigneur Charbonneau

Closest to: Gare Centrale, 3 minutes

Why you should go: This café is located in Place Ville Marie's upscale Cathcart food court, putting you close to plenty of other food and drink options.

Website

Tommy Café

Where: 1241 Av. McGill College

Closest to: Gare Centrale, 6 minutes

Why you should go: For delicious and very popular coffee, snacks and breakfast bites, Tommy Café is hard to beat — and only a short walk from Gare Centrale.

Website

Gourmand & Co.

Where: 4 Pl. du Commerce local 110

Closest to: Île-des-Sœurs Station, 5 minutes

Why you should go: For coffee, gifts and even alcohol, this spot near Ile-des-Soeurs station has nearly everything you need from a café.

Website

Mami Clafoutis

Where: 105 Chemin de la Pointe N

Closest to: Île-des-Sœurs Station, 10 minutes

Why you should go: While this is technically a bakery, their fare is notoriously delicious and they do serve coffee, so to me, it counts.

Website

Café Welina

Where: 38 Pl. du Commerce #8

Closest to: Île-des-Sœurs Station, 10 minutes

Why you should go: This cute little coffee shop sells sweet-smelling candles as well as a good latte.

Website

Café Casablanca

Where: Place Portobello, 7250 Taschereau Blvd

Closest to: Panama Station, 13 minutes

Why you should go: For good coffee and an assortment of cakes and other foods, this stop near Panama station is small but well-liked.

Website

Café Le Trooper

Where: 1850 Av. Panama

Closest to: Panama Station, 15 minutes

Why you should go: One Google reviewer said, "Not only is the style and deco super nice, but the team [is] so warm and welcoming! Great location for me when I am on the go."

Website

2ELVE Café

Th exterior of 2elve Café in Brossard.

2elve Café | Website

​Where: 4905 Boul. Lapinière

Closest to: Du Quartier Station, 16 minutes

Why you should go: Another Google review states that this spot has "great-tasting sandwiches and baked goods. The house-blend coffee was also delicious."

Website​

Labothéry

Where: 105 Prom. des Lanternes #35

Closest to: Du Quartier Station, 8 minutes

Why you should go: This bubble tea shop is build-your-own and very popular, so consider this a sometimes stop and perhaps less of a commuter's everyday mainstay.

Website

Ange Bakery

Where: 105 Av. de l'Equinoxe

Closest to: Du Quartier Station, 14 minutes

Why you should go: This bakery also serves refreshing bubble tea and is less than a 15-minute walk from Du Quartier station.

Website

Beignes & Glaz

Where: Quartier DIX30, 1520 Av. des Lumières #10

Closest to: Du Quartier Station, 7 minutes

Why you should go: For coffee, of course, and artisanal, delicious-looking doughnuts!

Website

