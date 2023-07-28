Montreal's REM Is Officially Rolling — Here's What It's Like To Ride
Trudeau, Legault and Plante were all onboard for the inaugural voyage.
The world often seems slow to embrace change, but some moments arrive with a surge of speed. That's how it felt at the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) inaugural ceremony on July 28 when a Montreal REM train slid into view at Brossard station, forming the backdrop for federal and provincial leaders to herald the city's new era in public transportation.
The magnitude of the moment wasn't lost on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who declared, "This is the largest public transit project in Quebec in the last 50 years." Taking the stage, he underlined the importance of collective transport in reducing density and improving low-cost housing options.
"Our vision for the future is simple: make life easier and more affordable for people and protect the environment. The REM is helping us do all of those things at once," he said.
Trudeau on stage at the Montreal REM inauguration.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
In practical terms, the REM will make travel between the South Shore and Montreal impressively swift, reducing what used to be a 40-minute car commute to 18 minutes. At opening, the train service will run every three minutes and 45 seconds, showcasing the efficiency of the 100% electric, zero-emission system.
"I'm proud today… Quebec is capable of leading great projects," said Quebec Premier François Legault, mirroring Trudeau's enthusiasm. "I invite residents to try [the REM]… and to participate in the fight against climate change," he said.
Residents can ride the REM for free on July 29 and 30, and pick up frozen treats and swag from a launch party downtown near Gare Centrale.
A ticket booth at the REM station in Brossard.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
The REM has earned its status as an architectural marvel, ranking among the world's longest light rail systems. The impact on the environment is not to be underestimated: the REM could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100,000 tonnes each year, tantamount to taking 30,000 cars off the roads every day.
The system is integrated with Montreal's existing Metro system but operates independently. Trains on the network will be fully automated and driverless. The first phase of the REM commissioning on July 31 runs between Brossard and Gare Centrale, encompassing Du Quartier, Panama, and Île-des-Sœurs stations.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante dubbed the project a "revolution of transit in Quebec." Looking toward the future, she added, “If you build it, they will come," hinting at the potential for further electrification of the city's transport infrastructure. The REM, she said, will ensure a better quality of life for future generations.
Plante, Trudeau, and Legault, along with a slew of other dignitaries, cut the ribbon of the first publicly ridden REM train, before taking the front spot on its inaugural voyage.
Officials outside an open REM train car after cutting the inaugural ribbon.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
The ride itself was nothing short of spectacular. The new trains are spacious with abundant standing room. The REM has been designed for high capacity while also ensuring a comfortable riding experience. Natural light pours in through large windows, lending the interior a bright, welcoming atmosphere.
The onboard map video is a standout feature, providing real-time progress updates of the journey, and making it easy to anticipate the next stop. Meanwhile, an air conditioning system offers respite from the summer heat, while free WiFi keeps passengers connected on the go.
The video map showing trip progress on a REM car.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
In motion, the REM's ride is smooth and quiet. The electric motors emit a soft hum that's barely noticeable. Occasional jerks when the train's powerful acceleration kicks in, mark a momentary break in the otherwise seamless journey.
The system's efficiency is apparent in the travel time between stations, taking no more than five minutes per stop. For those accustomed to the drudgery of traffic and slow commutes, the REM experience is sure to be a breath of fresh air. Racing past highway cars offers a satisfying thrill, with public transit taking the lead and setting a new pace.
Dignitaries in a REM car.Will Prince | Instagram
Perhaps the most unforgettable part of the ride is the view. As the train rounded a bend from Nuns' Island, passengers are treated to a spectacular panorama of downtown Montreal.
The rails also pass right by the Lachine Canal and the iconic Farine Five Roses sign, offering a unique perspective on the industrial area. At night, or during fireworks, the ride will be especially memorable.
The interior of Gare Centrale as viewed from the door of a REM car.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
The hub of this part of the network, Gare Centrale, shares space with the Montreal Metro and Via Rail trains, featuring vast expanses between platforms to manage peak-hour rushes. It has been designed to handle considerable capacity, with each four-car train able to accommodate a maximum of 780 passengers.
Massive concrete "X" supports split the station down the middle, both functional and visually striking. Coupled with minimalist lighting, the cavernous Gare Centrale has an intriguing air of mystery and depth.
The station is within walking distance from both the orange and green lines, which means you can seamlessly transition from the STM to the REM. From there, you have access to tons of South Shore shops, cafés, and activities.
The promise of quicker, easier access to downtown Montreal is likely to spark development in areas near stations. The REM could catalyze the revitalization of neighbourhoods, leading to new residential and commercial constructions.
View of downtown Montreal from the REM.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
The completion of the entire network, slated for 2027, will knit the Greater Montreal Area together like never before. You'll be able to get from downtown to Trudeau Airport in around 20 minutes and for a fraction of the cost of a taxi or Uber.
The REM is ushering in a new era of efficient, accessible, and sustainable public transit in Quebec. With the lime-coloured REM cars now officially carrying passengers, the way forward is indeed looking green.