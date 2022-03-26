Health Canada Is Hiring & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply
Looking for administrative work? Health Canada is hiring!
Looking for a new job? Ever want to work for the Government of Canada? Then we've got you covered. Health Canada is currently hiring administrative positions all across the country, and the best part of it all? You don't need a university degree to apply.
Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) are looking to fill a variety of administrative positions. The federal agencies are currently on the hunt for individuals who are hoping to "start or even grow their career in the administrative field."
If this sounds like something that'd be right up your alley, then here's everything you need to know.
Health Canada is looking to recruit folks for the CR-05, AS-01, AS-02, and AS-03 groups and levels.
In order to be eligible, you must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident. In order to qualify for the various administrative roles, all you need is a secondary school diploma or employer-approved alternatives.
For the CR-05/AS-01 positions, Health Canada states in the listing that "experience in providing administrative support services" is a requirement.
As for AS-02, at least two years of full-time experience in administrative support is needed. Additionally, experience in tracking systems, monitoring progress and following up on outstanding actions is a plus.
Health Canada requires at least two years of administrative support experience, and skills suited to organizing, prioritizing, and coordinating project activities for the AS-03 levels.
The job listing states that "when submitting your application to this selection process, we will review your application and match your education/experience/assessment to the appropriate group and level(s)."
The closing date to apply is June 30, 2022, at 3 a.m. EST.
Health Canada Administrative Positions
Salary: Varies
Company: Health Canada & PHAC
