quebec jobs

​7 Open Quebec Jobs That Pay $100,000+/Year

Time for a career change?

Editorial Fellow
Montreal skyline as seen from Mount Royal in the spring.

Lucas Parker | Unsplash

Spring always feels like a time for new beginnings, doesn't it? While you're doing the rest of your spring cleaning, why not give your job an upgrade as well? Here are six job openings here in Quebec that pay at least $100,000 per year.

Senior Software Developer

Salary: $135,000 per year

Employer: DAVIDsTEA

Details: This job only requires a bachelor's degree or equivalent experience. DAVIDsTEA is looking for someone who can program in JavaScript and knows their way around Salesforce. Responsibilities include writing, modifying, integrating and testing software code for their online store and identifying and solving technical issues.

Pharmacist

Salary: $60-$62 per hour

Employer: Pharmacie Brunet St-Lin

Details: This job in Saint-Lin-Laurentides requires 35-38 hours a week and will earn you over $100,000 each year. Requirements for the position include being able to speak French, a doctorate (or equivalent experience), and licensure by the province of Quebec. Your responsibilities would include advising customers on medications, dispensing pharmaceuticals, and maintaining customers' medication profiles.

Avionics and Electrical Regional Engineer

Salary: $102,596-$119,656 per year

Employer: Transport Canada

Details: The ministry needs experienced workers in locations across Canada, including in Dorval. This job requires avionic know-how. Responsibilities include "providing guidance and aircraft certification services to the aviation industry" and "applying engineering expertise to determine that aeronautical products comply with the applicable design and safety standards."

Human Resources Director

Salary: $100,000-$120,000 per year

Employer: Recrute Action

Details: This job only requires a bachelor's degree. It's also in Montreal — in Anjou, to be specific. Bilingualism is a must. Applicants should be Certified Human Resource Professionals. Responsibilities include negotiating collective agreements for workers, handling employee questions and complaints, and overseeing payroll.

Parks Canada Manager of Law Enforcement Strategic Programs

Salary: $100,531-$114,948 per year

Employer: Parks Canada

Details: A degree in a relevant field is appreciated but can be swapped out for a combination of post-secondary education, professional training, and experience in the field. The park warden job in Gatineau requires someone who can "lead the development of applied research and intelligence to support law enforcement and innovation for the branch."

Manager at the Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Secretariat

Salary: $113,124-$129,869 per year

Employer: Employment and Social Development Canada

Details: This job will directly help the community. There is also the option for remote work, making this Gatineau job accessible to Montrealers. A degree in Economics, Sociology or Statistics is a must. The job requires "experience researching, analyzing, synthesizing, complex information," as well as experience "representing an organization during external engagements, consultations or negotiations of agreements," among other criteria.

Dean of Concordia University

Salary: $239,674-$359,510 per year

Employer: Concordia University

Why you should apply: Do you have the qualifications to be Concordia's next dean? The university is looking for a candidate with a doctorate and at least five years of experience in a similar role. Responsibilities include leading a team of 20 or more, serving on faculty committees, evaluating budgets, and evaluating curriculum programs. It's right here in Montreal, and it pays really well.

