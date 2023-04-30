Several Baby Cribs Sold Across Canada Have Been Recalled Due To Entrapment & Injury Hazard
“Immediately stop using the product.”
Health Canada has published several recall warnings regarding baby cribs sold across Canada from brands Kalon Studios and LEA Baby Luna.
Here are the details for the recalled cribs:
Kalon Studios Caravan Crib
Recalled Item: Kalon Studio Caravan convertible crib identified by the model number 041 and serial number S10486. A total of 5 units of the affected were sold in Canada from April 2022 to March 2023.
Recall Reason: Per the recall report “Health Canada's sampling and evaluation program has determined that these cribs do not meet the Cribs, Cradles and Bassinets Regulations in Canada. Specifically, the Caravan Crib failed to meet the testing for strength and integrity of slats when the vertical upward force, specific to Canada, was applied causing the slats to separate from the top rail.”
LEA Baby Luna
Recalled Items: 3-in-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs in white and natural colour bearing the model/article number 1066827. A total of 225 units of the affected product were sold in Canada between August 2021 and April 2023.
Recall Reason: According to the recall warning, “Health Canada's sampling and evaluation program has determined that these cribs do not meet the Cribs, Cradles and Bassinets Regulations in Canada. Specifically, the space between the bars may be too wide and if so, a child could get stuck between them.”
