Several Flavoured Drinks Sold In Quebec Have Been Recalled Due To Undeclared Milk
"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has shared a recall of several flavoured drinks that were sold in Quebec due to undeclared milk. Health Canada published the class two recall concerning select Global Choice Foods Ltd. flavoured beverages on March 1, 2023.
Here are the recalled Global Choice drinks to look out for:
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Banana Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Kaju Katli Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Kesar Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Mango Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Pista Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Rabri Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Rose Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Strawberry Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Thandai Flavour | 290 ml
- Global Choice Falooda Drink with Vanilla Flavour | 290 ml
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently verifying that the recalled products are being properly removed from the marketplace, which may lead to the recall of other food items.
The CFIA is urging consumers to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products." As of March 1, there have been no reports of illness linked with the consumption of the recalled drinks.
The federal health department encourages the public to submit any product-related health and safety concerns in order for Health Canada to "make important safety decisions about the products Canadians use."
