Quebec’s Shelter Allowance Program Can Pay You Up To $170/Month For Rent
The program is in place to help low-income residents.
To the surprise of no one, the cost of living has had a major impact on people's spending habits. For many Canadians, prioritizing savings or seeking financial aid has become essential. The Quebec government offers a range of financial aid programs for low-income residents including a solidarity tax credit, social assistance, and the basic income program, to name a few. Additionally, residents have the option of applying to the provincial Shelter Allowance Program, designed to assist those struggling to cover their rent.
The income required for a single Montrealer to live comfortably rose by 9% between 2022 and 2023, according to the Institut de Recherche et d’Informations Socioéconomiques (IRIS), which published the 2023 edition of its sustainable income report earlier this year. Considering factors such as annual rent, food, utilities (Hydro), transportation, phone, and internet services, IRIS determined that a Montrealer living alone would require an income of $32,252 in 2023. However, this figure may not reflect the reality for everyone in Quebec.
For those who are finding it difficult to navigate the current economic state, and are using up too much of their monthly income on housing, the Quebec government does offer help.
What is the Shelter Allowance Program?
The Shelter Allowance Program aims to help low-income individuals and families who find themselves spending too much of their income on housing. For the period from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, the program provides $100, $150 or $170 in financial assistance per month to eligible individuals.
Who is eligible for the Shelter Allowance Program?
In order to be eligible for the Shelter Allowance Program, you must meet all of the following requirements set forth by the Quebec government including living in Quebec and and not being exempt from income tax in 2022. Those looking to apply must own the dwelling they live in, rent an eligible dwelling, or live with a person they pay rent to.
Additionally, the Shelter Allowance Program is for Quebecers or their spouse who have at least one dependent child or who will be the age of 50 or over by September 30, 2024. Finally, in order to be eligible your 2022 family income must not exceed the maximum income for the shelter allowance, which is based on one's family situation.
The maximum eligible income based on a family situation between October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, is as follows:
- Single person 50 years of age or over: $21,500 (maximum family income)
- Childless couple with at least one person 50 or over: $30,300
- Couple with one child: $37,200
- Single-parent family with one or two children: $37,200
- Couple with two or more children: $42,900
- Single-parent family with three or more children: $42.900
How to apply for the Shelter Allowance Program?
If you meet all of the requirements for shelter allowance, you can apply for the financial assistance program in a number of ways.
You can apply for shelter allowance online via the My Accounts for Individuals on the Revenu Québec website, which gives you access to your tax documents, such as your notices of assessment, and allows you to manage your file according to the programs to which you are entitled.
You can also apply by filling out a form and mailing it in. Those eligible and looking to apply should fill out the Shelter Allowance Application (LEX-165-V) form. It is also possible that you may need to fill out the Statement of Rent (LEZ-14-V) form if you or your spouse are renting a room, an apartment or a house, live with a person in which you pay rent or live in a mobile home on rented land. Once the forms are complete, they can be mailed to Revenu Quebec at the following address:
Revenu Québec
C. P. 6800, succursale Place-Desjardins
Montréal (Québec) H5B 1J5
If you are unable to print the forms yourself, you can request the forms be mailed directly to you by calling 514 940 1481 (Montreal), 418 266 1016 (Quebec City), or 1 855 291 6467 (Elsewhere in Canada and the U.S.)
For those who already receive the shelter allowance, you must reapply every year in order to continue receiving payments.
How much can you receive from the Shelter Allowance Program?
Once you are sent in a complete application and are approved to receive the shelter allowance, you will be paid a monthly amount based on the percentage of your family income used for your housing. "When we calculate the amount of your shelter allowance, we consider your family situation and your 2021 income," the Revenu Québec website indicates.
For example, if you spend 30% to 40% of your monthly income on housing, you will receive $100. Those who spend 50% to 79% of their monthly income on rent, will be entitled to $150. As for those spending 80% or more of their monthly income on rent, the shelter allowance program will pay $170.
When will you receive Shelter Allowance Program payments?
Per Revenu Québec, the shelter allowance payments will be paid to eligible residents in the first five days of each month by cheque or direct deposit. Those who wish to receive allowance by direct deposit but have not set it up can do so by completing the Request For Direct Deposit (LM-3-V) form.
For Quebecers who apply after October 1, 2022, the shelter allowance will be paid retroactively. This means that you will receive the amounts that were owed to you since October 1, 2022, in your first payment.
What happens if you change address?
If you undergo any changes during the year including moving into government-subsidized housing, separating from your spouse, leaving Quebec, or have been confined to a prison or similar situation, you must inform Revenu Québec "without delay," at the same numbers listed above to request the forms.
Those who experience one of these situations between the time you send Revenu Quebec the application and September 30, 2024, must immediately inform the provincial government by phone or mail.
