Olivia’s Authentic Chicken Opened A New Location & You Can Get Free Sandwiches This Weekend
Free chicken sandwich? Say less.
Fried chicken is great, but there's only one thing better than a classic chicken sandwich…a free chicken sandwich. In celebration of Olivia's Authentic Chicken opening a brand new location in Montreal, you can get your hands on a free all-dressed chicken sandwich this weekend.
Olivia's Authentic Chicken opened up a new spot on May 2 on 1029 rue du Marché Central and will be giving away free all-dressed chicken sandwiches to the first 250 customers on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
The new location marks the chain's tenth shop and fifth on the Island of Montreal (Marché Central, Downtown, Fairview Pointe-Claire, Côte-des-Neiges and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce). Per Olivia's Authentic Chicken's website, new locations in Laval and Châteauguay are expected to open soon.
The fried chicken spot is known for its egg and dairy-free batter. Oh, and it's halal, too. In addition to its classic chicken sandwiches, which come in three different variations — the original, the all-dressed and the spicy, Olivia's Authentic Chicken also offers up a chicken tender meal, which you can pair with eight of its signature sauces including honey mustard, ranch, and spicy mayo.
The restaurant also carries chicken wraps, two types of poutines, salads and a bunch of sides to accompany your mains including coleslaw, macaroni salad, buns and buttered corn.
So, who's up for some free fried chicken sandwiches?
Olivia's Authentic Chicken — Free Sandwich Extravaganza
Promotion: Free all-dressed chicken sandwich to the first 250 customers
Where: 1029 rue du Marché Central, Montreal, QC
When: Saturday May 13, 2023
