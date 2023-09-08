The STM Is Hosting A Job Fair This Month & Open Roles Start At $22/hour
If you've dreamed of being a bus driver, now might be your shot!
Small children and the particularly imaginative might believe bus drivers, like teachers, don't exist outside of their jobs. But in reality, they're people just like you or me (I am also a person, not just a ChatGPT instance, okay?). And if you're lucky, they could literally be you, if you apply for the currently open jobs at the STM.
The STM is hosting a job fair on September 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stinson bus garage at 635 Stinson Street in Saint-Laurent, where you can learn more about becoming a bus driver, maintenance professional, manager, clerk or some other position within the STM transit network.
To attend the fair, you'll need to register for a time slot using the requisite website. Then, you'll be all set to become the cool young bus driver (or colleague of bus driver) of your wildest dreams.
The following are just some of the many job opportunities currently available with the STM. For a full list of available positions, consult the STM's job website directly, or go ahead and attend the fair on September 23.
Bus driver
Salary: $28.11 to $34.60 hourly, 40 hours a week
Who should apply: Anyone who holds a recognized post-secondary degree and at least one year of public service work experience can apply for this role, which also requires a class 5 driving permit valid in Quebec and at least 36 months of SAAQ-recognized driving experience.
If you have a class 1 or 2 license, you have a leg up compared to other candidates. You should also have no more than three demerits on your driving record, and no past suspensions or other significant issues on your record, either. Having a good command of French is also a requirement.
In this role, you'd be responsible for transporting folks across the island in a bus (shocking, I know) safely and efficiently, adhering to a strict schedule. You're also responsible for any issues that arise on your vehicle, including any injuries or altercations that take place.
Service planning technician
Salary: $69,469 to $88,033, 35 hours weekly
Who should apply: This role, which operates out of Place Bonaventure, requires a DEC in information technology or transport logistics, or a DEC in accounting and management or mathematics. You'll also need five years of relevant experience, which can be varied, since the STM takes an open stance on accepting equivalent experience, thankfully for you.
Your job would be to analyze the needs of different transit centres, providing services to them as needed like making schedules and assignments. You'll also be supporting other workers in problem-solving and troubleshooting, performing studies and analyses of production-related activities, making sure the transit network is in good working order at all times.
Signalling electrician
Salary: $33.93 hourly, 40 hours weekly
Who should apply: Applicants with a DEC in industrial electronics or equivalent training in instrumentation and electrodynamics would be qualified for this role, which requires a class 5 driving license valid in Quebec and no more than six demerits on your driving record.
You'll need to pass several drug tests before working, since your job will consist of following your supervisor's instructions and maintaining, installing, debugging and modifying the train control systems — and you can't be high for that. Sorry, y'all.
Your job would include using the track circuit networks, relay substations, control stations and terminus control areas, all of which you'd be required to occasionally troubleshoot and fix up.
Supervisor
Salary: $92,938 to $103,264, 40 hours weekly
Who should apply: Applicants should hold a diplôme d’études professionnelles (DEP) in a relevant field and have at least five years of experience in a similar area related to maintenance, at least two years of which should be managerial experience in a union setting.
Alternatively, you should hold a DES and at least seven years of relevant experience (including two years of managerial experience).
As a foreman, you'd work under the superintendent to plan, organize, direct and evaluate your unit's activities. You'd be responsible for implementing policies and procedures to maximize efficiency and improve performance and quality of service for STM riders, by proposing interventions, coordinating multiple projects at once, and providing customer support as well as advising the rest of your team.
Administration — Financial project analyst
Salary: $69,469 to $88,033, 35 hours weekly
Who should apply: People who hold a collegiate degree in accounting and management, and a university certificate in financial planning, would be good candidates for this role, which requires three or more years of relevant experience of any kind.
In this role, you'd be responsible for financially analyzing multiple projects at once, writing special reports and analyzing expenditures. Performing audits would also be part of your job, as would managing internal billing data and other financial transaction information.
You'd be following and analyzing expenditures related to real projects and preparing write-ups for any necessary corrections, responding to users regarding the availability of financial information and providing data where necessary, often in the form of formal reports.
Transit network security
Salary: $22.00 hourly
Who should apply: Montreal residents with at least a secondary school education and one year of pertinent in-person customer relations experience are encouraged to apply for this role. Experience with security, emergency services, the military or customer service in similar environments would help your application.
You'll also need to conform to the STM's medical requirements and be able to comfortably speak English as well as French. There's a two-week training period required for this role.
Under the supervision of a regional manager, you'd be informing and guiding clientele during peak hours and events, while helping STM constables perform their own duties. You'd be patrolling the network to make sure any security issues are dealt with and managing emergencies as well.
There are plenty of other open roles in fields as vast and diverse as the company of people who rely on the STM's services each day, so if none of this appeals to you, consider visiting the STM's job website (available only in French) and seeing for yourself what opportunities might be out there.
