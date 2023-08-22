The STM Is Matching Montreal Metro Stations With Zodiac Signs & They're TOO Accurate
Leos and Scorpios can be found in an Uber instead.
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has never shied away from a comical online moment, whether it be Metro stations getting Star Wars-themed namesfor May The 4th, or new holiday-themed station names during the winter season that are as clever as they are quirky, and this time around is no different.
The STM matched Montreal Metro stations with a number of zodiac signs and we're not going to lie… some are pretty accurate. In a two-part series titled "Your Metro station according to your zodiac sign" posted to the STM TikTok page, the transit agency hilariously paired six different zodiac signs with specific Montreal Metro stations — defending their stance with a quick (and witty) reason why and to be fair, the math was mathing.
@stm.info
je lis aussi les lignes de la main si jamais #pourtoi #tiktokquebec #montreal #astro
For starters, Pisces was linked to the Parc Jean-Drapeau station. Why? Mainly because it's in the middle of the river. See? The STM can be funny. The TikTok also mentioned how it's the "comfort station," which doesn't necessarily line up with the sweaty and crowded post-festival weekends I've had there. But this one was perhaps more for the joke factor.
Geminis were up next and got paired with the Lionel-Groulx metro station. "You can see two lines from the same platform," the STM wrote, implying that they can easily spot someone who is two-faced, which is true considering how clever many Geminis are. Additionally, the STM wrote that much like some Geminis, Lionel-Groulx is "pleasant but noisy." Sorry, but you don't need to meet too many Geminis to know how overtly extroverted and impulsive many can be at times, and that's putting it nicely.
Leo finished off the first part of the TikTok series, getting matched with Berri-UQAM.
As a Leo, which I think we can all agree within the boundaries of full journalistic objectivity is the best of all 12 signs, this one hit the nail on the head. "Thinks it is the centre of the world," the STM wrote and, well… I feel attacked. To further add insult to injury, the STM labelled both the Berri Metro station and Leos as "unhinged," which as a Leo I can with certainty say is a slanderous and inaccurate statement and my lawyers will be in contact with you shortly, STM. Luckily, the STM made up for it by calling Geminis and Berri-UQAM both "fun," which is a tame but acceptable description of what we both have to offer.
@stm.info
Réponse à @Alyssssss j’entends déjà les cancers pleurer pcq c’est pas encore leur tour #pourtoi #tiktokquebec #montreal #astro
Pairing Libras with Metro Mont-Royal in part two of the TikTok fun, the STM said that both are "really stylish", and with Mont-Royal's recent makeover and Libra's creative and artistic sense, it's no surprise both know a thing or two about public appearance.
Aquarius was then paired with Fabre mainly because both the zodiac and the Metro station have "a little bit of everything," as the STM put it, and you "never know what to expect." Although Aquariuses are all about change, I wouldn't say they are unpredictable — and nor is lil' ol' Fabre. Luckily the STM redeemed itself when it wrote that "everyone loves them," because we do, we really do.
Last up: Capricorn. The zodiac sign is known for its practical, determined and business-esque traits, so it's fitting that it gets matched with Bonaventure, where the hustle is real. Not only does it connect Montrealers with transport systems such as VIA Rail and the REM, but Bonaventure is one station you don't want to mess around in.
Although half the signs were left out of parts one and two, STM's TikTok followers are adamant about getting all the signs accounted for. "Drop part three or I am taking the REM instead," one person commented. "Make a part three or I am moving to Toronto and taking the TTC instead," another user wrote. So, while your sign may not have been included this time around, we're certain the STM won't disappoint and will drop the other six in no time.
Then again, STM times aren't always reliable.