More Sunwing Party Flight Influencers Got Busted — Fines Now Total $59,500
A total of 42 penalties have been issued by Transport Canada!
The Sunwing party flight certainly is the gift that keeps on giving! After being issued a total of 24 penalties following the Montreal to Cancun flight on December 30, 2021, Transport Canada has announced that a total of 37 passengers have been issued an additional 18 fines, totalling a whopping $59,500.
"The safety and security of travellers and transportation workers is paramount to Transport Canada," the department stated in an April 28 press release.
Transport Canada has been investigating the Montreal-Cancun flight for months, having issued an array of fines, and it seems as if there are more penalties to go around.
The Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra shared that as of April 28, the "majority of non-compliant passengers have received penalties."
"Transport Canada has issued a total of 42 penalties to 37 of the 154 passengers, including 18 penalties for non-compliance of vaccination status, and 24 penalties for not respecting instructions to wear a mask," Alghabra said.
Aviation rules are not to be taken lightly. As part of its investigation into the December 30 Montr\u00e9al-Cancun flight, 42 penalties were issued to 37 offenders. These penalties, of up to $5,000 each, total $59,500. http://ow.ly/UF0a50IUz9B\u00a0pic.twitter.com/b3a8UNV9C1— Transport Canada (@Transport Canada) 1651158247
The penalties, which could reach a maximum of $5,000, have now reached a total value of $59,500, Transport Canada stated.
In a statement issued by Omar Alghabra, the minister said “Aviation rules are not to be taken lightly. With this investigation, we want to send a clear message: the behaviour of some passengers on the Montréal-Cancun flight of December 30 was unacceptable, and it is not tolerated."
The Sunwing party flight organizer, private club owner, entrepreneur, and music artist (talk about having quite the resume) James William Awad, who also goes by his stage name, Senior has been quite vocal regarding Transport Canada's penalties, so much that Awad proposed a deal.
Senior suggested a boxing match between him and Omar Alghabra to settle the fines for good. In a tweet issued on March 29, Awad wrote "I'm challenging @OmarAlghabra to a charity boxing match. If I lose, I pay the fines and I donate $1,000,000 to a charity of your choice. If you [Alghabra] lose, you pay the fines."
We can't get enough of the ongoing Sunwing influencer flight drama, and it seems neither can James Awad.
