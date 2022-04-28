Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
sunwing

More Sunwing Party Flight Influencers Got Busted — Fines Now Total $59,500

A total of 42 penalties have been issued by Transport Canada!

Associate Editor
Sunwing Party flight organizer James William Awad, Right: Sunwing Boeing 737 tail.

Sunwing Party flight organizer James William Awad, Right: Sunwing Boeing 737 tail.

@111privateclub | Instagram, Boarding1now | Dreamstime

The Sunwing party flight certainly is the gift that keeps on giving! After being issued a total of 24 penalties following the Montreal to Cancun flight on December 30, 2021, Transport Canada has announced that a total of 37 passengers have been issued an additional 18 fines, totalling a whopping $59,500.

"The safety and security of travellers and transportation workers is paramount to Transport Canada," the department stated in an April 28 press release.

Transport Canada has been investigating the Montreal-Cancun flight for months, having issued an array of fines, and it seems as if there are more penalties to go around.

The Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra shared that as of April 28, the "majority of non-compliant passengers have received penalties."

"Transport Canada has issued a total of 42 penalties to 37 of the 154 passengers, including 18 penalties for non-compliance of vaccination status, and 24 penalties for not respecting instructions to wear a mask," Alghabra said.

The penalties, which could reach a maximum of $5,000, have now reached a total value of $59,500, Transport Canada stated.

In a statement issued by Omar Alghabra, the minister said “Aviation rules are not to be taken lightly. With this investigation, we want to send a clear message: the behaviour of some passengers on the Montréal-Cancun flight of December 30 was unacceptable, and it is not tolerated."

The Sunwing party flight organizer, private club owner, entrepreneur, and music artist (talk about having quite the resume) James William Awad, who also goes by his stage name, Senior has been quite vocal regarding Transport Canada's penalties, so much that Awad proposed a deal.

Senior suggested a boxing match between him and Omar Alghabra to settle the fines for good. In a tweet issued on March 29, Awad wrote "I'm challenging @OmarAlghabra to a charity boxing match. If I lose, I pay the fines and I donate $1,000,000 to a charity of your choice. If you [Alghabra] lose, you pay the fines."

We can't get enough of the ongoing Sunwing influencer flight drama, and it seems neither can James Awad.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...