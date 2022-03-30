Sunwing Party Flight Guy James Awad Challenged A Politician To Fight Him To Settle Fines
If Awad loses, he says he'll pay the fines AND donate $1 million to charity!
The Sunwing party flight and James William Awad are truly the gift that keeps on giving. The 111 Private Club owner is ruffling some feathers yet again, but this time it involves Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra.
In a tweet on March 29, Awad proposed a boxing match against Alghabra to settle the Sunwing fines.
James and many of the influencers on board are facing major fines from the government for Awad's high-profile party on a Sunwing charter plane to Cancun, Mexico in December.
Awad, who also goes by the stage name Senior, tweeted at the minister saying, "I'm challenging @OmarAlghabra to a charity boxing match. If I lose, I pay the fines and I donate $1,000,000 to a charity of your choice."
"If you lose, you pay the fines," Awad tweeted in the same thread a minute later. The influencer, music artist and entrepreneur extraordinaire also attached a video of Justin Trudeau's 2012 charity boxing match against Senator Patrick Brazeau, which was a moment to remember for the prime minister.
"We can take example of our PM," James wrote.
It probably comes as no surprise that Omar Alghabra has yet to respond to Awad's boxing proposal, and we aren't holding our breath.
As of Monday, a total of 24 fines had been issued so far to the unruly passengers aboard the December 30 Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun. According to Alghabra, 18 of these fines are for failure to comply with vaccination rules and six are for not wearing a mask.
I'll leave it to that. They should just move on. This is becoming personalpic.twitter.com/DkVh6HDM2H— senior (@senior) 1648504377
Awad posted a photo to Twitter sharing what appears to be his $2,500 fine for not complying with crew instructions regarding mask use. It's clear Awad wasn't a fan of the penalty. "I'll leave it to that. They should just move on. This is becoming personal," he wrote.
While Awad continues to pursue a career in music and run his own private club and various businesses, he can soon add "boxer" to his resume too — that is if Alghabra accepts the challenge. Now imagine what that boxing match would look like! Oof.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.