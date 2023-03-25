The 50 Most Instragrammable Cafés In The World Were Ranked & 1 Canadian Spot Made The Cut
Wait...Montreal didn't make the list?!
Montreal boasts a vibrant café culture with a plethora of quaint and cozy spots that are totally worth checking out. However, it seems as if Montreal's booming café scene wasn't enough to make the list of the most Instagrammable cafés across the globe.
Big Seven Travel released its ranking of the 50 most Instagrammable cafés in the world, and while Montreal didn't make the cut, one Canadian spot did.
The travel website, which curates travel recommendations and guides states that they use their very own system to determine the best of the best when it comes to photo-worthy cafés.
"Our lists are compiled using a ranking system which we’ve developed to ensure that we’re showcasing only the very best places."
Toronto's very own FIKA Café, located in the heart of Kensington Market, not only secured a spot on the ranking but performed exceptionally well. Big Seven Travel ranked FIKA 11th out of 50 — proving it to be a must-try spot.
"FIKA is a stripped-back café with a stunning design of old books covering an entire wall and hanging planters. The place looks beautiful but is also welcoming and the sort of cafe you’d stay for a second brew," Big Seven Travel wrote.
Wondering which other Instagrammable cafés made the cut? Here's the complete top 10:
- Montana del Café — Bali, Indonesia
- Mithra Terrace at Mithra Cave Hotel — Cappadocia, Turkey
- Speedos — Sydney, Australia
- Chom Café — Chiang Mai, Thailand
- Note Coffee — Hanoi, Vietnam
- Pietro Nolita — New York, U.S.
- Plage Café — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Boh Tea Estate – Cameron Highlands, Malaysia
- Café Naftalin — Istanbul, Turkey
- Caffè Florian — Venice, Italy
