This Pink Montreal Café Can Print Anything You Want On Your Latte For An Extra $1
Your coffee has never been so Instagammable. ☕
If your favourite person is a coffee lover and easily won over by petites attentions, there's a Montreal café on rue Ontario Est that could make their eyes sparkle. Open since 2021, Valentina Boutique & Café near Parc La Fontaine has a brand new machine that can personalize any coffee by printing words or images on the milk foam.
You'll have to pay one extra dollar to turn your hot drink into a small canvas with the design of your choice.
Valentina owners Alison Sanchez and Rene Davila work in collaboration with Montreal-based micro-roast house Barista and a local bakery to bring fresh ingredients to their Mexican-inspired menu.
The owners Alison Sanchew and Rene Davila. Right: A "tortas" sandwich. Courtesy of Valentina Montréal
You can pair your drink with tortas, a Mexican sandwich with beef, chicken or vegetables, or Latin pastries such as dulce de leche alfajores or brioche de Mole, a sweet shell-shaped bread.
Once you're full and done taking selfies with your coffee cup, you can explore the pink, Tulum-inspired café-boutique.
You'll find American and Montreal-based clothing brands for women with new arrivals every two weeks.
Valentina Café & Boutique
When: Tuesday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 1878, rue Ontario E., Montreal, QC