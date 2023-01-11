Search on MTL Blog

café montreal

This Pink Montreal Café Can Print Anything You Want On Your Latte For An Extra $1

Your coffee has never been so Instagammable. ☕

Staff Writer
A person holds a tray of coffees outside Valentina Boutique & Café. Right: A coffee with a custom message from Valentina Boutique & Café.

Courtesy of Valentina Boutique & Café

If your favourite person is a coffee lover and easily won over by petites attentions, there's a Montreal café on rue Ontario Est that could make their eyes sparkle. Open since 2021, Valentina Boutique & Café near Parc La Fontaine has a brand new machine that can personalize any coffee by printing words or images on the milk foam.

You'll have to pay one extra dollar to turn your hot drink into a small canvas with the design of your choice.

Valentina owners Alison Sanchez and Rene Davila work in collaboration with Montreal-based micro-roast house Barista and a local bakery to bring fresh ingredients to their Mexican-inspired menu.

The owners Alison Sanchew and Rene Davila. Right: A "tortas" sandwich. The owners Alison Sanchew and Rene Davila. Right: A "tortas" sandwich. Courtesy of Valentina Montréal

You can pair your drink with tortas, a Mexican sandwich with beef, chicken or vegetables, or Latin pastries such as dulce de leche alfajores or brioche de Mole, a sweet shell-shaped bread.

Once you're full and done taking selfies with your coffee cup, you can explore the pink, Tulum-inspired café-boutique.

You'll find American and Montreal-based clothing brands for women with new arrivals every two weeks.

Valentina Café & Boutique

When: Tuesday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1878, rue Ontario E., Montreal, QC

Website

    Charlotte Hoareau
    Charlotte Hoareau is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused in things to do in Montreal and Montreal weather. She is based in Montreal, Quebec.
