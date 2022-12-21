The 11 Best Cafés In Montreal, According To Montrealers
Where do you get your coffee fix? ☕️
As we officially welcome winter, you might be looking for a quaint and cute café to warm up in, get some work done or catch up with friends. So, this got us thinking...
We asked you all on Instagram for your favourite Montreal cafés and we received loads of responses with nearly 30 recommendations. Here are the top 11 cafés in Montreal that received the most submissions:
Pourquoi Pas Espresso Bar
Address: 1447 rue Atateken, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Pourquoi Pas is known for their vast selection of brewing beans from so many corners of the world served at its industrial-cool espresso bar. Oh! Not to mention the café's stellar latte art that is bound to put a little pep in your step.
Café Gentile
Address: 4126 rue Saint-Catherine, Montreal, QC & 9299 ave. du Parc, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Café Gentile has been a fan fave for over six decades, serving up a breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner menu. With two locations across Montreal, you should definitely give their paninis, salads and countless other Italian delicatessen-style options a taste.
Lili & Oli
Address: 2713, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC & 4554, rue Wellington, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: A quaint spot offering up its iconic expresso and latte art.
Café Chez Teta
Address: 227, rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: If you're looking for a taste of authentic Lebanese coffee, then Café Chez Teta will take you straight to the villages of the Middle East.
Caffé San Simeon
Address: 39, rue Dante, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: A charming Italian café nestled in the heart of Little Italy with decadent menu options and good prices.
Café Kuya
Address: 1200, boul. de Rome Local M, Brossard, QC
Why You Should Go: This café not only serves up cool vibes but a delish Filipino-inspired menu.
Café Nocturne
Address: 19, rue Prince Arthur O., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This must-try café is known for its craft coffee drinks, bagels and baked goods — all served in a comfy hang-out environment.
Café Vito
Address: 151, rue Villeray, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This family-owned café will not only feed your belly, but a taste of their coffee and baked goods and your soul will feel full, too.
Le Moineau Masqué
Address: 912, rue Marie-Anne E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in the heart of the Plateau, Moineau Masqué has a great selection of coffees, tea and fresh sandwiches.
Café San Gennaro
Address: 69, rue St-Zotique E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: A laid-back space with a menu you don't want to miss out on.
La Fabrique Arhoma
Address: 1700, rue Ontario E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: A must-try Montreal café known for its fresh bread, pastries and cake.