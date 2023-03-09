6 Of The Most Buzz-Worthy Montreal Cafés Serving Specialty Coffee, According To Google Data
Not your average (cup of) Joe. ☕
Montrealers are thirsty for third-wave coffee — high-quality brew made from sustainably-cultivated and ethically-sourced beans — and more local cafés than ever are satisfying that craving. Specialty coffee, sometimes roasted on-site, has become the calling card of many a coffee shop in the city.
According to Google data, these Montreal cafés are brimming with positive reviews of their brew:
Café Les Bourrelets
Where: 908, boul Décarie, Saint-Laurent, QC
Reason to try: This VSL café serves flavourful small-batch coffee roasted by Canal (Montreal) and De Mello (Toronto). If you're peckish, you can pair your morning pick-me-up with a croque-monsieur ($10) or french toast ($9). The bright and airy bistro gets bonus points for ambiance and reviewers say it's a great place to work or study.
La Miche Dorée
Where: 937, rue Bélanger
Reason to try: This artisanal Rosemont boulangerie serves fresh-baked croissants, loaves of bread and other confections along with its fresh-brewed coffee. Each cup is made with either Bluebarn Coffee (Wakefield) or ZAB (Montreal) beans. Café regulars say the service and ambiance are as warm as the treats on offer.
La Finca
Where: 1067, rue de Bleury
Reason to visit: This cute downtown café serves coffee sourced from a small farm in Costa Rica (direct trade) that's roasted in Montreal. While the space has limited seating, regulars say it's worth the wait to grab a table, especially if you're hungry for one of the delectable pastries, sandwiches or soups on the menu.
Crew Collective & Café
Where: 360, rue Saint-Jacques
Reason to try: This ornate Old Montreal café serves espresso-based drinks made with coffee beans roasted by Traffic (Montreal). You can sip your caffeine boost in style on one of the cozy couches lining the fancy former bank. The counter also stocks gourmet pastries, like chocolate banana cake ($5), along with an extensive salad and sandwich menu.
Micro Espresso Café
Where: 417, rue Saint-Pierre
Reason to try: This espresso bar in Old Montreal serves specialty coffee roasted in-house and boasts beans with a "WOW" factor. One fruity batch sourced from Ethiopia has notes of peach pie, while another from Kenya tastes like raspberry jam. You can grab a bag for home or enjoy your brew by the light of the café's feisty neon sign.
Zab Café
Where: 6201, rue Saint-Denis
Reason to try: While you can try the coffee roasted by Zab at a number of local cafés, heading here lets you stock up straight from the source. This café serves coffees brewed from "unique beans" that come directly from farmers around the globe. You should try their single-origin and blend batches, including the caramel-forward lot from Nicaragua and the fruity, chocolate "Brewmance" mix from Ethiopia and Brazil.