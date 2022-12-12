The Montreal Weather Forecast Shows 2 Straight Days Of Snow That Could Dump Up To 20 cm On Us
Might we actually get a white Christmas this year?
Our chances of white Christmas may have just increased. After an unusually warm start to December, the Montreal weather forecast shows the first significant snowfall of the season is on its way this week.
The Environment Canada forecast shows snow beginning the night of Thursday, December 15. However, that precipitation could also manifest as rain. Either way, the snow is really projected to start on Friday, December 16. Despite projected temperatures hovering around freezing on Friday, as much as 10 centimetres could fall on the city over the course of the day, according to The Weather Network.
An additional five to 10 centimetres could also come down the next day, the site says.
The Weather Network and Environment Canada put the probability of continued snowfall on Sunday between 40% and 60%.
Meanwhile, temperatures aren't expected to dip back into the double-digit negatives until the following week, just in time for Christmas.
The TWN forecast shows a nighttime low of minus 11 on Wednesday, December 22nd, minus 13 on Friday the 24th and minus 14 on the 24th, 25th and 26th respectively. Daytime highs aren't predicted to rise above zero.
So does that mean that it may be cold enough to keep the snow around through Christmas? Perhaps.
Historical data from Environment Canada shows Montreal has largely had a 75% chance of having a white Christmas, defined as a Christmas day in which there are at least two centimetres of snow on the ground.
The chance of a "perfect Christmas," snow on the ground and measurable snowfall, is lower at just 25%.