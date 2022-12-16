A New Canada Weather Forecast Reveals Which Cities Have The Best Chance Of A White Christmas
"Canada is going to feel the freeze heading into the holiday."
Montreal is expected to be hit with up to 20 centimetres of snow between Friday and Saturday, raising the question of whether it'll stick around long enough for Montrealers to enjoy a white Christmas. Well, things are looking pretty promising.
The Weather Network released a new winter forecast suggesting the odds of us waking up to white on Christmas morning are solid. Montreal has historically had some snow on the ground leading into Christmas. This year, we've got a 50-50 chance of it happening again.
"Every major city in the country except for Vancouver has at least a coin-flip’s chance of enjoying a white Christmas, and snow blanketing more than half of the country is virtually a sure bet most years," The Weather Network said.
Not only could the old snow linger, but the Canadian weather site is also calling for "fresh snow to fall in time for Santa's arrival on Sunday the 25th."
In addition to snowfall, temperatures are also expected to get much colder.
For Montreal, temps are expected to range between minus two to minus six degrees Celsius the week prior to Christmas and dip even more come the 25th. Per The Weather Network's 14-day forecast, Christmas weekend is expected to be minus seven degrees C with a low of minus 13. Brrr!
With frigid temps all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, it's "a sure bet" that Canada will "freeze heading into the holiday," The Weather Network anticipated.
The colder weather will also create fresh opportunities for even more snow to touch down across Canada per TWN.
Although Montreal could see snow leading into the big day, Vancouver and Victoria might not see any snow come the 25th. Bare ground could also be in play for some parts of southern Ontario and southeastern Newfoundland.
