The Quebec Weather Forecast Is Calling For 35 cm Of Snow & 100 km/hr Winds
If there's a weekend to stay in, it's this one! 🥶
Ah, just when you thought winter was over, the Quebec weather said "psych!" Although things are certainly looking up for spring, we've got another snowstorm on our hands across the province. Environment Canada has issued a winter snowstorm warning for over 20 regions across Quebec, and it's not looking so hot.
"Hazardous winter conditions are expected," Environment Canada said, with a snowfall potential of 20 to 35 centimetres expected by Sunday morning. The forecast for areas such as Rimouski, Saguenay, Quebec City, and L'Estrie seem to be getting the biggest hit with large amounts of snow and intense winds.
According to the Weather Network, Montreal could see wind gusts of 60+ km/h, while regions northwest of the city can expect wind gusts of up to 100 km/h.
Voici la mise-\u00e0-jour de 10h de la neige re\u00e7ue depuis hier. Maintenant pr\u00e8s de 15 cm dans la r\u00e9gion de Qu\u00e9bec et en Mauricie. On attend jusqu'\u00e0 40 cm au total dans certains secteurs du Bas-St-Laurent, de la Gasp\u00e9sie et de la Basse-C\u00f4te-Nord d'ici demain matin! #mmpic.twitter.com/33c3B2BTx7— Patrick Duplessis (@Patrick Duplessis) 1647098342
"The wing gusts could even reach 100 km/h in this sector, Saturday evening. Blowing snow conditions are therefore to be expected and could disrupt road conditions, even when the precipitation stops," the Weather Network said.
The Weather Network said that conditions are expected to improve by Sunday morning, however, by that time, eastern areas of Quebec could see 15 to 30 cm of snow.
As for Montreal, conditions won't be nearly as rough as in other regions across Quebec.
Although we'll be getting it somewhat easy, the city and its surrounding areas can still expect an additional 5 to 10 cm of snow and heavy winds well into Saturday evening with the weather eventually clearing up just in time to enjoy your Sunday.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.