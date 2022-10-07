The Top 10 Netflix Canada Movies Streaming Right Now
What will you be watching this weekend?
Netflix Canada came in guns blazing this year with news that the streaming platform would be releasing a brand-new film every week. Pretty sweet, right? Well, despite raising its prices, Netflix also raised its standards with some stellar movies that will keep you busy this long weekend.
Do Revenge, Blonde and Lou are a few new titles that dropped on Netflix and have been occupying a top spot for several weeks. In fact, all three movies are currently in the top 10 across 90+ countries.
So, if you aren't too sure what to watch next or if you find yourself aimlessly scrolling, Netflix has loads of October releases worth tuning into and not to mention a rather impressive selection of movies currently sitting in the top 10.
Here are this week's biggest flicks on Netflix:
Lou
Blonde
The Witches
The Little Things
Do Revenge
Minions & More Volume 1
Home Again
A Jazzman's Blues
A Trip To Infinity
ATHENA
