Netflix Canada Dropped Its October Releases & Here's What You Can Binge Watch
Your October just got a whole lot more entertaining! 🍿
Netflix Canada may have raised its prices this year, but it's also raised the bar when it comes to non-stop releases. In addition to dropping a new movie every week of 2022, Netflix has a number of new and exciting titles dropping each month from reality series, films, and documentaries all the way to kids' shows — and October is certainly no exception.
The streaming platform dropped its list of October releases and it's safe to say it's going to be an entertaining month. The Luckiest Girl Alive, a thriller starring Mila Kunis will be hitting the small screen on October 7. Netflixers (we totally made that up) can also get their laugh on toThe Curse of Bridge Hollow, which drops on October 14 starring the hilarious Marlon Wayans.
Derry Girls season three will also be released on October 7, giving viewers a much-needed update on the lives of Erin, Orla and Clare. For any of you documentary lovers out there Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes and The Redeem Team will both be coming out on Netflix on October 7, so mark those calendars.
Here's a full round-up of the newest releases to look out for next month:
Films
Togo (October 5)
Mr. Harrigan's Phone (October 5)
Luckiest Girl Alive (October 7)
Old People (October 7)
Someone Borrowed (October 13)
The Curse of Bridge Hollow (October 14)
The School For Good & Evil (October 19)
The Good Nurse (October 25)
Depois Do Universo (October 27)
All Quiet On The Western Front (October 28)
Series
Man On Pause (October 7)
Glitch (October 7)
The Midnight Club (October 7)
Derry Girls Season 3 (October 7)
Belascorarán (October 12)
Exception (October 13)
The Playlist (October 13)
Everything Calls For Salvation (October 14)
Notre-Dame (October 18)
From Scratch (October 21)
Barbarians II (October 21)
Cabinet Of Curiosities (October 25)
Documentary
Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (October 7)
The Redeem Team (October 7)
Unsolved Mysteries (October 18)
Descendant (October 21)
Kids
Spirit Rangers (October 10)
Reality
Nailed It Halloween (October 5)
Stand-Up Comedy
Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester (October 4)
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (October 18)