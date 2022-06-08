Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
lotto max

The Winning Lotto Max Ticket Was Sold In Quebec — The Owner Gets The $70 Million Jackpot

CHECK! YOUR! DAMN! TICKETS! 💰💰💰

Senior Editor
Lotto Max ticket.

Lotto Max ticket.

CNW Group/Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec has announced that the winner of the latest Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in Quebec. That person can now claim $70,000,000 in winnings.

In addition, there are two Maxmillions winners in the province who will each walk away with $1,000,000.

The complete list of results from the June 7 draw is available online.

Loto-Québec estimates that a $43 million jackpot will be up for grabs in the next Lotto Max draw on June 10.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...