The Winning Lotto Max Ticket Was Sold In Quebec — The Owner Gets The $70 Million Jackpot
CHECK! YOUR! DAMN! TICKETS! 💰💰💰
Loto-Québec has announced that the winner of the latest Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in Quebec. That person can now claim $70,000,000 in winnings.
In addition, there are two Maxmillions winners in the province who will each walk away with $1,000,000.
The complete list of results from the June 7 draw is available online.
Loto-Québec estimates that a $43 million jackpot will be up for grabs in the next Lotto Max draw on June 10.
