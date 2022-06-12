Quebec's $70,000,000 Lotto Max Jackpot Winner Has Humble Plans For His Fortune
Is he accepting adoption applications? 😇🥺
Montérégie resident Marcel Lussier is the lucky winner of the June 7 Lotto Max jackpot, taking home more than $70,000,000. On Friday, he picked up his absurdly large cheque at the Loto-Québec head office in Montreal.
In a press release, the Crown corporation described Lussier as a "history buff and genealogy enthusiast" with plans to spend at least part of his winnings on his hobbies — plus a cruise.
He told Loto-Québec that he has "71 million plans for the future." Including what the company called "secondary prizes," Lussier claimed $70,027,052 in total.
The Brossard dépanneur — Dépanneur Bethell on boulevard Rome — where he bought his ticket will get a 1% commission, totalling $700,270.
\u201cLe voici notre fameux gagnant, l\u2019homme aux 71 millions de projets! F\u00e9licitations Marcel! :) #LottoMax D\u00e9tails: https://t.co/vJkVbjbaYh\u201d— LotoQuebec (@LotoQuebec) 1654871581
Loto-Québec usually shares some sort of charming anecdote about lottery players' experiences finding out about their wins.
In this case, Lussier is said to have had a "funny inkling" that he was the jackpot winner on the night of the draw. He then tried to find a hiding spot for his ticket and then stressed about possibly forgetting the location.
Lussier is the third Quebecer to win a $70,000,000 Lotto Max Jackpot since 2020 when twoQuebecers became overnight multi-millionaires.
"Lotto Max is a hit with Quebecers, and the lottery game churns out loads of winners every year," Loto-Québec President and CEO Jean‑François Bergeron said in the press release.
"Last year, Quebec players were especially lucky, pocketing nearly $1.5 billion in lottery prizes, including 131 prizes of $1 million or more, which are all-time highs."
Your chances of winning the lottery are still very, very low.