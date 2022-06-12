Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
lotto max

Quebec's $70,000,000 Lotto Max Jackpot Winner Has Humble Plans For His Fortune

Is he accepting adoption applications? 😇🥺

Senior Editor
Lotto Max jackpot winner Marcel Lussier receives his absurdly large cheque.

Lotto Max jackpot winner Marcel Lussier receives his absurdly large cheque.

LotoQuebec | Twitter

Montérégie resident Marcel Lussier is the lucky winner of the June 7 Lotto Max jackpot, taking home more than $70,000,000. On Friday, he picked up his absurdly large cheque at the Loto-Québec head office in Montreal.

In a press release, the Crown corporation described Lussier as a "history buff and genealogy enthusiast" with plans to spend at least part of his winnings on his hobbies — plus a cruise.

He told Loto-Québec that he has "71 million plans for the future." Including what the company called "secondary prizes," Lussier claimed $70,027,052 in total.

The Brossard dépanneur — Dépanneur Bethell on boulevard Rome — where he bought his ticket will get a 1% commission, totalling $700,270.

Loto-Québec usually shares some sort of charming anecdote about lottery players' experiences finding out about their wins.

In this case, Lussier is said to have had a "funny inkling" that he was the jackpot winner on the night of the draw. He then tried to find a hiding spot for his ticket and then stressed about possibly forgetting the location.

Lussier is the third Quebecer to win a $70,000,000 Lotto Max Jackpot since 2020 when twoQuebecers became overnight multi-millionaires.

"Lotto Max is a hit with Quebecers, and the lottery game churns out loads of winners every year," Loto-Québec President and CEO Jean‑François Bergeron said in the press release.

"Last year, Quebec players were especially lucky, pocketing nearly $1.5 billion in lottery prizes, including 131 prizes of $1 million or more, which are all-time highs."

Your chances of winning the lottery are still very, very low.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...