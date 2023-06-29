This $25 Million Westmount Manor Is For Sale With 7 Bedrooms & 50 Shades Of Beige
If your car collection isn't visible from your cigar room, are you even living?
Sometimes there's a house so fancy, even the mild-mannered realtor in charge of it describes it as a "veritable manor." Such is the case for this wildly pricey Westmount property, whose insides are as cream-coloured as they are expensive.
For $25 million, this 28-room, 7,000-square-foot home could become yours, complete with an inground pool, seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Nestled on a street between the Montreal International School and St. George's School, the home is near the beautiful Summit Woods and its panoramic view of Montreal.
The house is currently being renovated to levels of extravagance never before seen in Westmount, with a movie theatre, home gym AND a cigar room (whatever that is). Let's take the tour.
A view of the entrance to the Westmount home.
We enter into a light brown and white stair-scape going up three full stories, with a strange spherical chandelier that is both modern and slightly confusing. The rest of the home, shown here in 3D renders, never manages to escape the eerie void-like quality that permeates this room. It's a bright bubble of light-stained wood and off-white squares, and although it's just a render, it has the undeniable perfume of money.
A living room in the manor.
The living room features a flat-screen TV and a fireplace of equal size and shape, with built-in shelving and another avant-garde chandelier — this one much more pleasing than the last, in my humble opinion. The primary couch in this rendering oddly doesn't face the TV, so younger visitors will have to turn their heads to watch Cocomelon. It's a real shame.
A sitting room with a pool view.
A similar abstract lighting fixture decorates a separate sitting room with another, lesser fireplace and a view of the pool. It's unclear who this room is for — it's not big enough to be a living room nor private enough to be an office or meeting space. The pool view is also slightly confusing. Maybe this room is for elderly relatives to longingly watch their younger cousins splashing around without worrying about heatstroke.
But before we get to the pool, it's time to take a trip to the garage.
The home's garage and... gambling room?
Can lights illuminate three slick-looking computer-generated rides, next to a poker table and wine cellar combo that smacks of daddy's money. In our newsroom we've debated about whether this is a rendering of the cigar room, but our conversation was inconclusive. The black accents are a nice variation from the stark white, but don't worry — it'll be back in the bathrooms.
One of the house's seven bathrooms.
Every speck of dust and strand of hair will be painfully visible on the blank white faces of the sinks, bathtub and admittedly gorgeous walk-in shower, which has not one but two benches.
You and your bro can take a decidedly heterosexual squad shower with ease, sitting stoically across from each other as the warm water cleanses you of your wealth-hoarding-related bad vibes.
The airy dining room, dressed in cream.
A dining room brings in the beige rather than white, with a frighteningly light-coloured carpet for a space where food is meant to be eaten. Perhaps this is more of an entertainer's home than a family home, but in that case, you'll need to worry about wine stains… Oh well, it's someone else's job to clean it anyway.
A piano foregrounds the downstairs living space.
A grand piano fills the vast expanse of space in this living room, where regency girls can perform their songs to an audience of potential suitors just as they did in Jane Austen's England. Finally, a Westmount home to rival the mansions of Bath.
A movie theatre room in the home.
The next stop is a gray-and-black cinema space, with boxy couches and a bar seating area for your least favourite guests. Stream Oppenheimer and then Barbie as a back-to-back double feature, because I'm sure you have the money to bribe an advance digital copy out of some high-level exec if you're shelling out for this mid-construction behemoth of a home.
The home's kitchen.
The kitchen has plenty of seating and a beautiful cooking space with a free-standing island, although it's highly likely that the cooking will be done by a young-adult private chef with a famous TikTok account rather than mom's own recipes.
A walk-in closet in one of the seven bedrooms.
One of the home's seven bedrooms features a luxurious walk-in closet with enough space for 1/4 of your presumably expansive wardrobe. There's even a chair for your personal butler to sit on as you go through every pair of shoes you've ever worn to pick the perfect fit for your next mixer.
One of the home's seven bedrooms.
Fancy, upscale, brown and beige, this bedroom sparks no joy but does show that you have a lot of money to spend on unflattering upholstery and so-so seating. However the homeowners decorate this mansion in the end, one can only hope that the final result is a touch more colourful.
A fitness room and gym.
The mock-up of the private gym is blessedly colourful, with matching gold dumbbells to pair with the wall accents. It's a nice space for watching Succession while you cycle, not thinking about your own inheritance even a little bit. And wait – is that Tiger Woods on the screen?! Someone to aspire to, perhaps, as you practice your swing.
The home's pool and backyard space.
Finally, we've made it to the pièce de résistance: the inground pool with a balcony overhanging it. It's blue, it's beautiful, it's perfect for summer — it may not be fully constructed yet, but it's going to be amazing. If you're the person who ends up buying this property and you think you might like to invite me over for a dip... Don't hesitate to ask. <3