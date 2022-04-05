This All-Pink Quebec Chalet Rental Looks Like A Saint-Tropez Vacation 1 Hour From Montreal
The Hotel Rosay resort is officially opening this June! ☀️
Spring is officially in full swing and that means warmer days ahead! So, what better way to enjoy the nicer weather than with a summer getaway?
Luckily, a brand new resort is opening up an hour from Montreal this summer, and you can take in all the destination spot has to offer, including their all-pink chalet.
Hotel Rosay is a new boutique hotel located in Venise-en-Quebec facing the waters of Lake Champlain. The hotel is set to open its doors in June where you can enjoy a relaxing trip with waterfront activities, delish food and drinks, and of course, a comfortable stay.
Hotel-Boutique Rosay practically transports you to the South of France with their Saint-Tropez vibes, however, it's their all-pink chalet that is the true show-stealer.
With eight two-bedroom chalets on the property, you can live out your pastel pink dream in this stunning cottage.
The accommodation has a fully equipped kitchen fitted with stainless steel appliances and everything you'd need to whip up a lovely meal for you and that special someone or your crew of friends.
With the space being big enough to host up to six people, you can turn your weekend away into a weekend party and soak in all that Hotel Rosay has to offer.
The all-pink aesthetic continues into the bedroom where you'll find two double beds decked out in pastel pink everything.
The bedroom has its own air condition unit to keep you nice and cool during those warm summer months, all while keeping things hot with the pink decor.
Now, when we said all-pink chalet, we meant it! Not only is the kitchen and bedroom as pink as it gets, but so is the bathroom.
The chalet has two bathrooms, both of which are located in either bedroom. Each cottage is also equipped with a living room, and dining area big enough to fit six people.
The chalet requires a two-night minimum stay, but that might not be enough to really enjoy all that the resort has to offer.
In addition to the all-pink fun, the grounds has its own sauna, pool, and beach club, La Tropezienne.
With live DJ sets, yummy eats and cocktails, and of course, access to the beach during the summer months, this spot will seriously take you on that much-needed trip to Saint-Tropez.
Bon voyage!
All-Pink Chalet at Hotel-Boutique Rosay
Price: $300 per night (two-night minimum stay required)
Address: 266 Venise Avenue W., Venise-en-Québec, QC
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.