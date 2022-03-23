This Houseboat Airbnb Near Montreal Lets You Float Your Troubles Away
It's the ultimate houseboat for a happy life on the water!
Now that spring is upon us, you might be looking for a weekend getaway to soak up some sun. Luckily, you can also float your worries away in this unique houseboat Airbnb only 45 minutes outside of Montreal. Located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, this houseboat, named Le Koroc, is the perfect spot for some much-needed vacation vibes.
The floating home comes in at 28 x 8.6, and while it might be tiny, it's fully loaded with anything and everything you'd need for a relaxing stay.
The houseboat is made up of sustainably sourced cedar and plywood and rests on three aluminum pontoons. The Airbnb is powered by roof-mounted solar panels and has both air conditioning and heating to keep you comfortable at any temperature during your stay.
The deck area of the Airbnb has everything you'd need to truly rest and rejuvenate. With three swivel seats, a sonar system, a barbecue, and of course, a hammock directly over the water, Le Koroc is bound to give you some TLC.
The interior of the boat has a fully equipped kitchen with a two-burner stovetop, sink, microwave, a mini-refrigerator and loads of storage space.
There's also a small seating area directly at the entrance and an entire cushioned dining room for you to sit and enjoy your meals towards the back.
The dining area also serves as the bedroom. The seats fold into a double bed, allowing you to catch some sleep all while optimizing space inside the Airbnb.
The host also offers guests an inflatable mattress so that you can be up to four people during your stay.
The houseboat is also equipped with a fully functional washroom on board. The Airbnb has a water recycling system and a small bathroom with a shower and sink, and your choice of a compost or chemical toilet.
Guests will have access to all areas of the boat and do not need a license in order to operate it — although a short training session is provided.
The houseboat can be rented for $550 a night with a booking minimum of three nights required. The Airbnb also gives you access to the heated pool and tennis courts at the pavilion across the street.
Houseboat Airbnb (Le Koroc)
Price: $550 per night with a three-night booking requirement.
Address: Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.