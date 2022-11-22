Search on MTL Blog

This Montreal Café Gives Off Major ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Rose Apothecary Vibes (PHOTOS)

C-ew-t, David!

Inside of Marché Saint Laurent in Montreal's Old Port.

Marché Saint Laurent in Montreal's Old Port is giving major Rose Apothecary vibes — a store that any Schitt's Creek fan would recognize. While you won't be able to David and Patrick working behind the counter, you will find an impressive arrangement of locally sourced artisanal goods, grocery items, and loads of Montreal mementos that are simply too adorable.

The café is perched right in the heart of Place D'Armes facing the stunning Notre-Dame Basilica.

You can drink, shop, drink and shop or shop then drink — whatever floats your boat. The café offers hot and cold beverages from lattés, matcha, iced coffee, seltzers, juices and flavoured waters.

If you're feeling a bit famished, you can choose from croissants, bread loaves or other baked goods to enjoy while you browse around the store.

Marché Saint Laurent carries all sorts of gizmos and gadgets from tote bags, home decor, scents and perfumes, candles, toys, clothing and heaps of Montreal souvenirs.

The shop even has vinyl records, books and other pieces from Quebec-based artists.

You'll also find a working space fitted with a sofa, tables and a cozy atmosphere to get some work done during the day.

David Rose described Rose Apothecary as "not just a store, it's like a place where people can come and get coffee or drinks, but it's not a coffee shop, nor is it a bar. Yeah, it's an environment.

And to be fair, a warm, welcoming and whimsical environment would be just the word to describe this Montreal café.

Marché Saint Laurent

Shop Hours: Monday to Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Friday 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Café Hours: Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Address: 503 rue Place d'Armes, Montréal, QC

Website

