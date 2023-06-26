Montreal Is Getting A New Lebanese Restaurant Downtown
The opening marks Mezzmiz' second spot in the city.
Montreal is adding a new Lebanese restaurant to its repertoire of must-try spots. Much-loved local Lebanese restaurant Mezzmiz has officially opened a second location promising to transport you and your taste buds to the Mediterranean.
Located on rue Crescent, Mezzmiz serves up all of your favourite Lebanese dishes, mezze-style, what it calls "the act of snacking, savouring and sharing food with family and friends in a convivial manner."
The restaurant first gained prominence after landing a spot at Montreal's Time Out Market back in 2022. Now, Mezzmiz is proudly standing as a solo restaurant ready to serve you some of the best of the best when it comes to Lebanese cuisine.
Mezzmiz owner Nadim Hammoud told MTL Blog that the Montreal food scene is missing a restaurant that offers the authentic taste of Lebanese cuisine that can be enjoyed quickly and at an affordable price.
Think about it… if you want the crème de la crème of Lebanese food, you'd opt for Montreal restaurants like Damas or Daou, to name a few. Whenever you want a quick bite, your options are limited to fast food joints Amir, Basha or Boustan. But what about a combination of both? A spot where you can indulge in healthy, quick bites in an unpretentious setting. Well, that's where Mezzmiz comes into play.
The menu, which is spearheaded by executive chef Dory Masri, includes mouthwatering dishes from traditional tabouleh, made up of finely chopped parsley, green onions, and tomatoes, drizzled in lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil, classic hummus topped with Aleppo pepper, to crispy potatoes with a mouth-watering spice blend of red and green chilli, garlic and fresh coriander, and pomegranate kafta, made up of grilled beef, roasted cherry tomatoes, red onions and pistachios on a creamy labneh spread.
Mezzmiz also offers chicken, beef or eggplant sandwiches, which Hammoud coined "Mezz-mich".
In order to get the full Mezzmiz experience, the restaurant offers all of its mezzes in personalized trays, allowing you to taste a little bit of everything. Guests can choose up to six dishes to include in the customizable trays, which start at $32.
As if the authenticity and taste weren't enough, Mezzmiz serves all of its dishes in recyclable and biodegradable dishes, including the tray — so it's good for you and the planet.
Bon appétit, Montreal.
Mezzmiz — New Montreal Location
Where: 1407, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Decorated with blue, yellow and earthy tones, the restaurant offers a welcoming atmosphere where you can indulge in authentic Lebanese dishes including tabouleh, garlic potatoes, hummus, muhammara, fattoush, and many more.