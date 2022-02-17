Trending Topics

This Montreal Restaurant Serves Lebanese Coffee So Authentic You’ll Feel Like You’re In Beirut

A little taste of Lebanon right in the Plateau.

Associate Editor
@hanaeelias | Instagram, @cafechezteta | Instagram

In the mood for some traditional Lebanese coffee? Then Café Chez Téta is the spot to check out. With Montreal restaurants officially re-opened, you can visit this Lebanese restaurant located in the Plateau for an experience so authentic you'll be transported to Beirut.

The restaurant offers Lebanese coffee in its traditional form, or with cardamom. Mmm...

It's served in the fanciest of Lebanese cups straight from the coffee pot, known as a "rakwe," and while the cups may seem small, you'll realize the potency of true Lebanese coffee beans sip after sip.

One cup costs $3.05, however, there's plenty more to choose from. Café Chez Téta offers two signature latte's for $5, cardamom and halva — with an array of other coffee items on their delectable menu.

The concept first began in August 2019, with the owners landing on the name and logo a month later, per their website. "Téta" means grandmother in Arabic — and it's safe to say nothing beats grandmothers' cooking.

"The name of our café honours the childhood memories associated with the warm and friendly welcome from my grandmother," their website says.

If you aren't in the mood for coffee, Café Chez Téta also has some delicious Lebanese food choices, including their manoucheh. While it may often times be known simply as "Lebanese pizza," it's far more than that.

As mentioned on Instagram, the manoucheh is prepared fresh every single morning, and can be topped with various ingredients. A few of their popular manouche's items on the menu include zaatar, cheese, kechek, which is made up of yogurt, tomatoes, and onions, or their iconic lahem bi'ajin, made of ground meat, red peppers, and tomato paste.

If you're feelin' up for the full Lebanese experience, then pair your meal with some of their dips, such as hummus, baba ghanouj, and labneh, a yogurt dip that won't disappoint.

Bon appétit! Or as they say in Lebanon, "sahtein!"

Café Chez Téta

Price: 💸

Address: 227, rue Rachel E, Montreal, QC.

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to sip on some authentic Lebanese coffee, or bask in the glory of some delicious Lebanese staples, such as manoucheh, tabouleh, and hummus, then Café Chez Téta should be on your list of places to check out.

Menu

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

