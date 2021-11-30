This New Restaurant Near Montreal Takes You On A Trip To Shanghai In The 1920s (VIDEO)
There are musical and burlesque performances every evening!
A trip to China may be rather expensive, but this new restaurant near Montreal has absolutely everything to make you feel like you're in Shanghai for an evening — no flight required.
La Nuit Shanghai is a gourmet supper club in Brossard's DIX30 that specializes in fine French and Chinese cuisine, which visitors can discover while sipping extravagant cocktails and listening to musical and burlesque performances.
@heyitsalanna
La Nuit Shanghai at Dix30 is a solid reason to leave Montreal for an evening 😍 #dix30 #dix30brossard #fyp #mtlblog #mtlfoodie
Set in 6,000 square feet of neon lights and elaborate décor, La Nuit Shanghai is directly inspired by the gala evenings at the Paramount Hotel in Shanghai in the 1920s. Singers, burlesque artists, circus performers and dancers presented by Black Mohawk Productions are just a few examples of what awaits you at this new restaurant where each evening will be unique.
Courtesy of La Nuit Shanghai
If you were looking for a spot that's nowhere like anywhere else in or around Montreal, this is it.
Courtesy of La Nuit Shanghai
On the menu, you can find flavour-filled options like dim sum, lohei salad, fried ricaki sunroot, bok choy and cauliflower. There are also all kinds of seafood options, such as grilled tuna, sashimi salmon and Shanghai shrimps.
Courtesy of La Nuit Shanghai
As for drinks, your taste buds are sure to adore the unique signature cocktails. My friends and I tried the Shanghai Punch, the Ginger Fizz, the Flower Berry, and the Cucumber TMC — not one of them disappointed.
This new spot can be found above David's Tea in DIX30. During the summer, you'll be able to eat and drink on its large terrasse.
Courtesy of La Nuit Shanghai
La Nuit Shanghai
Address: 9140, boul. Leduc, Brossard, QC
When: Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.