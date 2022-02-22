11 Montreal Tapas Restaurants To Satisfy Your Craving For A Little Bit Of Everything
When it comes to food, sharing is caring!
Babacool
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 140, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Opened just last year in Old Montreal, Babacool has really made a name for itself in the foodie scene. Offering Middle Eastern plates with the freshest ingredients and an impressive list of cocktails, the only thing more free-flowing than the food is the good vibes.
Le Cadet
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 1431, boul. Saint Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This downtown spot has all of the glitz and glam of Montreal's most bustling neighbourhood, but still feels warm and cozy to bring on the plate-sharing spirit. And their French-inspired menu is too good not to try out — with delectable dishes including fried burrata, cod croquette, fresh oysters, and zucchini fritters, to name a few.
Le Bureau Bar
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Spanish
Address: 1642, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This self-proclaimed "swanky" tapas bar in Griffintown proves why this is Montreal's tastiest neighbourhood. Complete with exposed brick and warm lighting, it makes for the most chill environment to share a variety of dishes with some of your fave people.
Le Diplomate
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Canadian & Wine Bar
Address: 129, rue Beaubien O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: No need to get diplomatic here. There's enough good fun and wine to go around. Here you'll find elevated and contemporary Canadian selections that will leave you feeling satisfied and wanting more, all in a chic and dimly lit atmosphere.
Mezzmizz
Price: 💸💸
Lebanese: Lebanese
Address: 208, rue Migneron, Saint-Laurent, QC.
Why You Need To Go: Get a taste of Beirut right here in Montreal. In fact, this newly-opened spot is so popular for Lebanese mezza that you can now experience the Mezzmizz magic in the Time Out Market, too! From delish dishes such as their tabouleh, hummus, and various breads, you really can't go wrong with this place.
Casa Kaizen
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 16, ave. des Pins, Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: Another restaurant that joins Time Out Market's "best of the city under one roof," Casa Kaizen comes from the team that brought us Sushi Momo, serving up vegan tacos and other Mexican plates that make for the perfect meal to pass across the table.
Tapeo
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Spanish
Address: 511, rue Villeray, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This spot in Villeray is a tapas bar through and through. Serving up Spanish dishes including their marinated olives, albacore tuna, and grilled chorizo, with all of the flair and pizzazz you've come to know from the country, it's totally worth a visit.
Casa Galicia
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Spanish
Address: 2087, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Spanish restaurant offers amazing tapas plates, plus other classic Spanish dishes, like paella (also big enough to share) and seafood. Located in the Latin Quarter, explore the Latin influences in the food and all around this neighbourhood. The best part of it all? The restaurant has flamenco performances every Friday and Saturday.
Tiradito
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese & Peruvian
Address: 1076, rue de Bleury, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Peruvian and Japanese may not be a fusion you would think of off the top of your head, but once you experience it, you'll realize it's a match made in heaven. Highlighting fresh fish, citrus and the most satisfying plates, both visually and culinarily, this spot is a must-try. Plus, it's nut/peanut-free, so people with allergies can enjoy it with ease.
Ibérica
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Spanish
Address: 1450, rue Peel, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect place to celebrate a special event or simply celebrate being together. Beautifully presented with stunning decor, this restaurant knows what they're doing. Whether you're driving into their delectable seafood choices or their perfectly cooked prime filet, you won't want your meal to end.
SHAY
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Lebanese
Address: 1414, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Despite opening its dining room just last year, SHAY is already one of the top destinations in the city not just for Lebanese food, but for sharing plates. With that perfect mix of both trendy and sophisticated, the team goes beyond the food to bring you one of the best dining experiences possible.
