This New Wetlands Trail Just Outside Montreal Is High-key Gorgeous

And a good way to get some steps in.

Staff Writer
The observation tower near la Grande Baie. Right, part of the new trail through Oka National Park.

Casual hikers rejoice, there is a new – and stunning – waterfront trail opening in Oka National Park. Located near an observation point, the path crosses through beautiful wetlands and prime turtle territory, so keep an eye out as you stroll along.

The picturesque trail passes through the area near la Grande Baie in the eastern part of Oka National Park. It’s one of four wheelchair-accessible trails in the park, and offers smooth, flat terrain for all four km.

To reach the trail, Oka National Park recommends that visitors use the entrance located off the roundabout at the end of Highway 640. If you do happen to come across some reptilian residents, the park advises that you maintain one car's length of distance to respect the environment. The trail goes through a protected natural zone, so leave your fishing rods at home this time.

Your furry friends are also not allowed in this area of the park. If you’re bringing your pup along, take her to hike along le Calvaire, le Sommet and l’Ecureuil – all dog-friendly spots.

While you’re there, consider taking a dip at the public beach, which is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until September 5. Swimming is only supervised from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

La Grande Baie trail - Oka National Park

Where: 2020 ch. d'Oka, Oka, QC

Cost: $9.25 for an adult day pass, visitors 17 and under enter free

Accessibility: wheelchair accessible

Website

