14 Breathtaking Quebec National Parks You Can Road Trip To This Summer

Adventure is calling your name! 🏔️

A view of the lake and mountains at Parc National de Jacques-Cartier, Right: A person standing atop a mountain overlooking the lake at Parc National du Fjord-du-Saguenay.

Alice Triquet | Unsplash, @parc_national_fjorddusaguenay & @ferlattez | Instagram
Quebec is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country, and with summer still in full force, you can check off a few must-see Quebec national parks on an epic road trip with your besties, that special someone, or, heck, even solo.

From the rugged peaks of Parc National du Mont-Tremblant to the tranquil shores of Parc National du Fjord-du-Saguenay each destination promises an unforgettable experience that will leave you in awe of nature. Whether you're an avid hiker, a wildlife enthusiast, or simply seeking an escape from the daily grind, Quebec's national parks are your personal playground for exploration and wonder.

So, if you're ready for some summer adventure, then these 14 national parks across Quebec are calling your name.

Parc National d'Oka

Distance from Montreal: 45 minutes

Where: 2020, ch. d'Oka, Oka, QC

Why You Need To Go: Parc National d'Oka is a picturesque gem offering diverse landscapes, abundant wildlife, and rich cultural history. From lush forests to the lake of Deux Montagne and the Adirondacks, this spot is a must for Montrealers seeking an outdoor excursion close to the city.

Parc National d'Oka website

Parc National de la Jacques-Cartier

Distance from Montreal: 3 hours

Where: 103, ch. du Parc-National, Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, QC

Why You Need To Go: Parc National de la Jacques-Cartier is a pristine wilderness sanctuary located just outside Quebec City, Canada. With its majestic river valleys, soaring cliffs, and extensive network of trails, this national park offers an unforgettable experience for nature lovers.

Parc National de la Jacques-Cartier website

Parc National des Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie

Distance from Montreal: 4 hours 30 minutes

Where: 500, rue Principale, Saint-Aimé-des-Lacs, QC

Why You Need To Go: Parc National des Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie is a breathtaking natural wonder tucked away in the Charlevoix region of the province. Characterized by its dramatic steep-sided valleys, imposing cliffs, and the stunning Rivière de Malbaie, this park promises untamed beauty and loads of activities including kayaking, fishing, biking, and paddleboarding, to name a few.

Parc National des Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie website

Parc National du Mont-Tremblant

Distance from Montreal: 2 hours

Where: 3824, ch. du Lac Supérieur, Lac-Supérieur, QC

Why You Need To Go: Located less than two hours from the city of Montreal, Mont-Tremblant offers incredible mountain and lake views of the surrounding areas. From the charming village offering up loads of restaurants, bars and shops, to the adventure-filled activities including Tremblant's must-try Panoramic Gondola ride up the mountain.

Parc National du Mont-Tremblant website

Parc National du Fjord-du-Saguenay

Distance from Montreal: 5 hours 30 minutes

Where: 91, rue Notre Dame, Rivière-Éternité, QC

Why You Need To Go: Parc National du Fjord-du-Saguenay is a captivating sanctuary situated along the majestic Saguenay Fjord in Quebec With its awe-inspiring cliffs, crystal-clear waters, and ample forests, this national park offers a mesmerizing and unique experience for visitors to witness the extraordinary beauty carved by the forces of nature over millennia. During your time there, it is recommended that you head down to the Baie de Tadoussac to admire the sea view and bird migration.

Parc National du Fjord-du-Saguenay website

Parc National du Mont-Mégantic

Distance from Montreal: 2 hours 30 minutes

Where: 189, route du Parc, Notre-Dame-des-Bois, QC

Why You Need To Go: This park, which was created in 1994, is an increasingly popular year-round outdoor destination. It is the only scientific attraction of its kind in Quebec, at the heart of the first International Dark Sky Reserve. Located in the heart of the Eastern Townships, Mont-Mégantic is known for its pristine wilderness, stunning panoramic views and opportunities for stargazing at the renowned ASTROLab.

Parc National du Mont-Mégantic website

Parc National d'Opémican

Distance from Montreal: 6 hours 45 minutes

Where: 5555, ch. Opémican, Temiscaming, QC

Why You Need To Go: Parc National d'Opémican is a natural gem located in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec. The national park boasts a captivating blend of rugged forests, tranquil lakes, and the massive Rivière d'Opémican, making it an idyllic destination for outdoor lovers and those seeking a peaceful retreat.

Parc National d'Opémican website

Parc National de la Gaspésie

Distance from Montreal: 8 hours

Where: 1981, route du Parc, QC-299, Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, QC

Why You Need To Go: In the Gaspé Peninsula of Quebec, this iconic national park is renowned for its striking landscapes, including the awe-inspiring Chic-Choc Mountains, which is a continuation of the Appalachians where rare wildlife such as the caribou roam freely in their natural habitat. With loads of hiking opportunities, it's no surprise this spot is known for being the mecca for hiking in the province.

Parc National de la Gaspésie website

Parc National des Grands-Jardins

Distance from Montreal: 4 hours

Where: 21, route QC-381, Charlevoix, QC

Why You Need To Go: In the Charlevoix region of Quebec, Parc National des Grands-Jardins boasts a diverse landscape of mountains upon mountains, pristine lakes, and boreal forests. Whether you're embarking on a challenging hike, immersing yourself in the tranquillity of its crystal-clear waters, or simply revelling in the beauty of the wild, this national park promises a totally invigorating experience.

Parc National des Grands-Jardins website

Parc National du Bic

Distance from Montreal: 5 hours

Where: 3382, route 132 O., Rimouski, QC

Why You Need To Go: Tucked along the shores of the St. Lawrence River, Parc National du Bic is a coastal national park that boasts a unique blend of cliffs, coves, and marine life, making it an alluring destination for nature enthusiasts and those seeking a coastal escape.

Parc National du Bic website

Parc National d'Anticosti

Distance from Montreal: 17 hours

Where: 25, ch. des Forestiers, Port-Menier, QC

Why You Need To Go: Parc National d'Anticosti is an extraordinary wilderness sanctuary situated on the remote Anticosti Island in Quebec with loads of steep cliffs, canyons and a rugged coastline. The Canyon-de-la-Vauréal features cliffs that are over 90 metres high. After embarking on the winding path, visitors will be able to feast their eyes on the 76-metre-high vertical waterfall. While the destination might be far for Montrealers, the destination is totally worth it if you're looking to immerse yourself in the wild and are seeking some much-needed tranquillity.

Parc National d'Anticosti website

Parc National de Plaisance

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour 45 minutes

Where: 1001, ch. de la Grande Presqu'île, Plaisance, QC

Why You Need To Go: Parc National de Plaisance is a serene oasis located along the shores of the Ottawa River. This picturesque national park is a haven for birdwatchers and nature lovers, where you can observe a diverse array of bird species, including migratory waterfowl.

Parc National de Plaisance website

Parc National de Miguasha

Distance from Montreal: 8 hours

Where: 231, route de Miguasha O., Nouvelle, QC

Why You Need To Go: The Parc National de Miguasha just so happens to also be a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its remarkably preserved fossils from the Devonian period, offering a captivating glimpse into prehistoric life. Not to mention the park is home to some rad hiking trails for all levels of expertise.

Parc National de Miguasha website

Parc Marin du Saguenay-Saint-Laurent

Distance from Montreal: 5 hours 30 minutes

Where: 182, rue de l'Église, Tadoussac, QC

Why You Need To Go: Parc Marin du Saguenay-Saint-Laurent is a marine wonderland found along the confluence of the Saguenay and St. Lawrence Rivers. The national park is a sanctuary for a rich diversity of marine life, including whales, seals, and various aquatic species, making it a paradise for marine enthusiasts and wildlife lovers.

Parc Marin du Saguenay-Saint-Laurent website

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

