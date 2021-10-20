Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Has Come To Life In A Quebec Town (PHOTOS)
Only a 40-minute drive from Montreal!
Wondering which Quebec town to visit during October? We've got you covered. If you're looking for a terrifying corn maze to wander through, make your way to Laval.
If you're looking for unique decorations to see, check out Ville de Vaudreuil-Dorion, as it's turned into a scene from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Any fans of this iconic movie will be pleased to know the town decided to use Tim Burton-inspired decorations this year.
In a Facebook post, the town wrote "Employees of the Public Works Department's Horticulture and Urban Forestry unit have once again created some real masterpieces!"
A bench has been set up for citizens to sit and take in the spooky views.
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" Street Decorations
Where: Corner of ave. Sainte-Charles and rue Paul-Gérin-Lajoie, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
Why You Need To Go: To immerse yourself in a scene from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.