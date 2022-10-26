Transport Canada Just Recalled A LOT Of Cars & Here's How To Know If You're Impacted
KIA, Volkswagen, Nissan and Tesla are among the flagged car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has issued a recall on a number of vehicle manufacturers including KIA, Ford, Volkswagen, Nissan and many more for a variety of reasons that pose some rather serious safety risks.
From issues involving faulty brakes and passenger-front airbags short-circuiting to problems with seat belt locks and possible oil leakage — the federal department is warning members of the public to verify if their cars are impacted and what steps to take next in order to repair the problem(s).
Here's a full list of all affected vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
FORD
Recalled Vehicles:
- Ford 2022 Ranger
- Ford 2022 Explorer
Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, "the fuel line connections between the fuel pump and fuel rail may not have been tightened. As a result, fuel could leak." Fuel leaks like this pose the risk of a fire.
Recalled Vehicle: Ford 2022 F-150
Recall Reason: "A problem with the instrument panel cover may cause the passenger-front airbag not to inflate properly in a crash."
Recalled Vehicle: Ford 2022 F-150
Recall Reason: Transport Canada has flagged certain models equipped with 37-inch tires that may not have been properly tightened. This could cause the wheel to separate from the vehicle.
Recalled Vehicles:
- Ford 2021 Expedition
- Ford 2021 Lincoln
Recall Reason: "Certain vehicles could possibly catch fire in the engine compartment, even while parked with the ignition off." According to Transport Canada, the exact cause of the fire risk is still under investigation.
Correction Actions: Per Transport Canada, Ford will notify owners by mail and instruct them to take their trucks to a dealer to repair or replace any faulty parts.
KIA
Recalled Vehicles:
- 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 KIA Sedona
- 2007, 2008, 2009 KIA Sorento
Recalled Vehicle: KIA Sorento 2022
Recall Reason: An issue with the front seat belt pretensioners can lead them to explode in a crash. If this happens, there is a risk of small pieces of metal hitting people in the car.
Corrective Actions: KIA will notify owners by mail and instruct you to bring your vehicle to a dealer to replace or fix the issue.
Volkswagen
Recalled Vehicles:
- 2022 Volkswagen GTI
- 2022 Volkswagen Golf R
Corrective Actions: According to Transport Canada, "Volkswagen will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to ensure that the radiator is attached correctly."
Nissan
Recalled Vehicle: 2022 Nissan Kicks
Recall Reason: For certain vehicles, "a problem with the torque sensor in the electric power steering system could cause a loss of power steering assist." This can suddenly increase difficulty in steering and create the risk of a crash.
Corrective Actions: "Nissan will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect the lot code on the steering column torque sensor," Transport Canada says.
Mercedes-Benz
Recalled Vehicles: 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Recall Reason: The vehicle could roll away after placing the car in the park position if the brake is not set.
Recalled Vehicles:
- 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 Mercedes-Benz B Class
- 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA Class
- 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA Class
Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, "the power steering control unit may corrode." If this happens, moisture could enter the control unit and cause it to fail. This could cause a loss of power steering assist.
Corrective Actions: Mercedes-Benz will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealer.
Hyundai
Recalled Vehicles:
- 2016, 2017, 2018 Hyundai Sonata
- 2018, 2019 Hyundai Accent
Corrective Actions: Hyundai will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealer to replace the trunk latch assembly.
Tesla
Recalled Vehicles:
- 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 Tesla Model 3
- 2020, 2021, 2022 Tesla Model Y
- 2021, 2022 Tesla Model S
Volvo
Recalled Vehicles:
- 2020, 2021 Volvo Polestar 1
- 2021, 2022, 2023 Volvo Polestar 2
Corrective Actions: According to Transport Canada, "Polestar will notify owners in writing and send a wireless over-the-air update to each vehicle. If the update cannot be completed successfully, you will be notified to schedule an appointment to have the update performed by a dealer."
BMW
Recalled Vehicles:
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2020, 2021 BMW X3
- 2021, 2021 BMW X4
Corrective Actions: Transport Canada states that "BMW will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealer to inspect, and if necessary, update the rearview camera software."
