Transport Canada Recalled 6 Cars — Here's Which Vehicles Are Impacted
BMW, Subaru and Ford are among the flagged car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has issued a recall on six more vehicle brands from manufacturers including Hyundai, BMW, Porsche, Ford and Subaru, to name a few. The recalls are due to a number of health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected cars.
From issues involving water leakage and faulty trunk lids to gearbox damage and issues involving the fuel tank, the federal department is urging members of the public to verify if their cars are affected by the recall and the necessary steps to take next in order to repair the problem(s).
Here's the full list of the recalled vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
Porsche
Recalled Vehicle: Porsche Panamera 2017 and 2018
Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, water could leak into the external coolant pump on certain vehicles, which may cause a short circuit.
Hyundai
Recalled Vehicle: Hydunair Sante Fe 2022
Recall Reason: "On certain plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models, a defect in the fuel tank could cause it to leak at the seam," Transport Canada said.
BMW Motorcycles
Recalled Vehicle(s):
- BMW R1250 GS 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023
- BMW R1250 RT 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023
Recall Reason: "A sudden difference in speed between the engine and rear wheel may damage the gearbox input shaft or cause it to break." According to Transport Canada, if this occurred, the rear wheel could lock up while driving.
Ford
Recalled Vehicle: Ford Mustang 2015, 2016, and 2017
Recall Reason: Opening and closing the trunk lid could cause damage to the wiring of the rearview camera on certain vehicles.
Tesla
Recalled Vehicle: Tesla Model 3 2018, 2019, and 2020
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, a cable in the trunk harness could become damaged over time. If this happens, the rearview camera image may not appear on the center display when backing up," per Transport Canada.
Subaru
Recalled Vehicle: Subaru Ascent 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Recall Reason: Transport Canada has indicated that the bolt for the ground terminal on the auxiliary heater may not have been adequately tightened, which could lead parts of the car to overheat and melt.
