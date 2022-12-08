Transport Canada Recalled Even More Cars — Here's How To Know If You're Affected
Hyundai, Ford and BMW are among the flagged manufacturers.
Transport Canada has issued yet another recall on several vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Land Rover, BMW and Hyundai for a variety of reasons that may pose serious safety risks to both drivers and passengers.
From issues involving cracked fuel injectors and seat belt pretensioners to problems with detached car covers and possible software malfunctions — the federal department is warning members of the public to verify if their cars are affected and what steps to take next in order to repair the problem(s).
Here's a full list of all affected vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
FORD
Recalled Vehicles:
- FORD Escape 2020, 2021 & 2022
- FORD Bronco Sport 2021 & 2022
Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, the fuel injector on certain vehicles equipped with a 1.5 litre EcoBoost engine may crack, which could result in fuel leaking into the engine compartment.
Corrective Action: Ford will notify owners by mail and instruct them to take their vehicles to a dealership to update the engine control software.
BMW
Recalled Vehicles:
- BMW I7 2023
- BMW 7 Series 2023
Recall Reason: There may be a software problem with the Telematic Control Unit, which may not provide your vehicle's location when an emergency call is made, Transport Canada said.
Corrective Action: BMW will instruct dealers to update the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) before they are delivered to owners.
Hyundai
Recalled Vehicle: Hyundai Genesis G80 2023
Recall Reason: Transport Canada states that "on certain G80 EV models, there may be a problem with the driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners. As a result, the seat belt pretensioners could explode in a crash."
Corrective Action: Genesis will notify owners by mail and instruct them to take their car to a dealership where a protective cap will be installed over the driver and passenger seat belt pretensioners.
LAND ROVER
Recalled Vehicle: Range Rover Sport 2010 & 2011
Recall Reason: The upper cover on the rear spoiler could detach and separate from the vehicle while driving, Transport Canada said.
Corrective Action: "Land Rover will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealer to inspect the rear spoiler assembly and install additional adhesive to secure it."
