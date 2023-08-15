T&T Montreal Is Opening A New South Shore Location — Here's What You Should Know
They're hiring for 200+ jobs.
After taking Montreal by storm, T&T Supermarket has now turned its sights on Brossard. The Asian grocery chain is planning to open a new location in Quartier Dix30 by fall 2024. The move reflects the supermarket’s growing influence in Quebec and an increasing demand for its offerings in the region.
Dix30 is already a magnet for shoppers and will soon house a 5,000 square-metre T&T expanse, amplifying the retail mix of the area. Its proximity to the REM connection means that the Asian supermarket giant is eyeing local shoppers, and casting a wider net to pull in commuters and residents from neighbouring areas.
"South Shore was one of the most requested locations from the community ever since we announced we were coming to Quebec. After receiving such a warm welcome in Montreal last year, we're looking forward to opening a second T&T Supermarket in Quebec," said T&T CEO Tina Lee.
Founded in 1993, T&T began by catering to the Asian diaspora in British Columbia, ensuring they had access to home comforts and familiar foods. However, the supermarket chain soon found a larger audience.
T&T started drawing Canadians from all backgrounds, curious about Asian cuisine and culture. Offering a vast range of products, from fresh produce to unique goods that are often hard to find in traditional supermarkets the store provides insight into Asian traditions, festivals, and culinary heritage. Shoppers can sample everything from tangy Thai curries and textured Japanese mochi to fragrant Chinese teas and spicy Korean kimchi.
"The arrival of this major player in the food industry represents added value for the dynamic and growing community of Brossard and the surrounding area and confirms Quartier Dix30 as the destination of choice for the South Shore," said Nicolas Désourdy, President of Carbonleo, which manages the property.
The announcement comes with the hustle of preparations. T&T is set to launch a hiring spree, aiming to fill 250 roles. For job seekers, it could be a golden opportunity to be part of a brand that's making notable strides in the Canadian grocery sector.
With the addition of T&T Supermarket, the shopping landscape on Montreal's South Shore is set to receive a flavourful boost
Does Montreal have T&T?
In 2022, Montreal welcomed T&T Supermarket, marking it not only a first for the city but also the largest T&T store in Canada. Located at 300, ave Sainte Croix, the expansive supermarket offers a wide variety of products that cater to diverse culinary preferences.
For those coming from downtown Montreal, the route is simple. By metro, one can take the Orange line to the Du Collège station. From there, it's a short walk to Sainte Croix Avenue. For those driving, the supermarket is conveniently positioned near the intersection of Highways 15 and 40, making it easily accessible.
How big is the T&T store in Montreal?
Montreal's T&T Supermarket sprawls across an impressive 6,500 square metres. Beyond just size, its range of offerings is equally vast. The store is an emporium of food choices, from everyday essentials to more specialised finds. Fresh fruits and vegetables are aplenty, including exclusive melons from Asia. Shoppers will be delighted to find ready-made rare fruit baskets, handpicked and recommended by T&T CEO, Tina Lee.
For seafood lovers, the store boasts a comprehensive collection, from live lobsters, clams, and geoduck to an array of fresh and frozen fish. If that doesn't whet your appetite, the selection of thinly sliced meats for hot pot or phò surely will.
A particular highlight of the supermarket is its snack aisle, boasting unique chips in flavours like scallops, salted egg yolk, and wasabi. Freshly baked goodies await in the bakery, and for those who crave instant gratification, the hot food stations offer "daily freshly made Asian cuisine," featuring dishes like spicy mapo tofu, sweet and sour pork, and Sichuan-style fish fillet.
What does T&T Supermarket stand for?
Vancouver first saw the establishment of T&T Supermarket by Cindy and Jack Lee in 1993, a venture driven by the noticeable lack of Asian products in Canadian grocery aisles. The naming of the supermarket, "T&T", pays homage to their daughters, Tina and Tiffany.
Cindy Lee, embracing both her love for retail and her role as a mother, integrated kitchens and bakeries into the store format. The move was aimed at easing the daily burden of families by providing readily available meals.
Since then, T&T Supermarket has grown beyond its Vancouver beginnings. It stands as the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, with 31 locations across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. The grocery chain is now led by Tina Lee, who holds the position of CEO.
Who owns T&T?
T&T Supermarket has operated under the umbrella of Loblaw Companies Limited since 2009. The Lee family retained substantial equity, with Cindy Lee retaining her role as CEO until 2014 when her daughter Tina took over the role.
What's special about the T&T Supermarket in Montreal?
Setting the Montreal T&T Supermarket location apart is it's the only one in Canada authorized to sell alcohol, offering patrons an exclusive range of imported Asian beers and wines, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.
Their private label also shines with 400 distinct items, spanning food items like scallion pancakes and dumplings to essential pantry items like sauces and noodles. The store offers a niche collection of health, beauty products, and cosmetics, renowned in Asia. In fact, there are over 20,000 products stocked at the grocery store.
Are there any upcoming events at T&T Montreal?
From August 17 to 20, T&T Supermarket is partnering with Marché de Nuit Asiatique for a festive celebration. You can expect lantern-lit skies, and a culinary tour of Asia with over 100 dishes from 30 participating outlets, along with live musical performances. Notable participants include Mix-a-bol Ham Chai, Miss Croffle, and Yifang Fruit Tea. If there's a dish you try and love, T&T likely stocks the ingredients for you to make it at home. Entry to the night market is free and so is parking.