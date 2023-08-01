T&T Montreal Is Hosting An Asian Night Market With Street Food & Live Performances
There will be 100 dishes on offer.
The bustle of an Asian night market will soon meet the comforting familiarity of a well-loved supermarket. T&T Supermarket, Canada's largest Asian supermarket chain, is joining forces with Marché de Nuit Asiatique for an extraordinary edition that's set to spice up Montreal's summer nights.
As the sun sets, from August 17 to 20, the air around T&T will sizzle with the irresistible aroma of over 100 dishes from 30 restaurants and stalls, promising a feast of Asian cuisine, from succulent skewers to fluffy dumplings and refreshing bubble teas.
"The best part is, when you discover a food you love, you can walk right over to a T&T aisle and buy the ingredients to recreate that in your own kitchen," said T&T CEO Tina Lee.
Craft stalls showcasing unique artisan creations and live music performances will contribute to an immersive atmosphere, echoing the spirit and rhythm of traditional Asian markets.
"We are incredibly excited to collaborate with T&T and bring an extraordinary night market experience to Montréal. This partnership allows us to showcase the rich diversity of Asian culture," said Yifang Eva Hu, founder of Marché de Nuit Asiatique.
The collaboration between T&T Supermarché and Marché de Nuit Asiatique is a recipe for a memorable event that brings people together and promotes cultural exchange.
So, save the date, bring your appetite, and gear up for a market that brings Asia to your doorstep, and perhaps, even the secrets of its cuisine to your kitchen.
T&T x Marché de Nuit Asiatique
When: August 17 to August 20; Thursday and Friday from 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 300, ave. Sainte-Croix, Saint-Laurent, QC