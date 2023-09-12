The Top Global Tourist Traps Were Ranked & These Canadian Spots Made The List
Quebec seems to be a tourist trap-free province — if you trust this methodology.
The top tourist traps across the globe were recently ranked and nine Canadian destinations made the list, which serves either as a warning about landmarks, monuments and sights to visit — or as a warning about the flaws in making lists based on keywords in internet reviews.
USA Today released its Top 100 Biggest Tourist Traps Worldwide ranking on August 24. They analyzed over 23 million Google reviews of the world's 500 most popular tourist attractions, spanning 65 countries in six continents. For each attraction, USA Today verified how many of the reviews included terms such as "tourist trap," "overrated," or "expensive."
The study then compared each attraction to each other by measuring the relative frequency these terms were mentioned, dividing the number of mentions in each case by the total number of reviews for that attraction. And alas, the ranking came to be. A ranking some may find is made up of an excessive number of random U.S. destinations than expected — and of a number of places that might simply often get crowded — but a ranking nonetheless.
Although Canada has a number of "tourist traps" included on the list, we managed to avoid any of the top five. USA Today ranked the Four Corners Monument as the top tourist trap in the world (it's the only place in the U.S. where four states meet — Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah).
The Salem Witch Museum in Massachusetts ranked second, while the Calico Ghost Town in California came in third. The United States managed to occupy the entirety of the top spots with the Crazy Horse Memorial in South Dakota and the International UFO Museum and Research Center in New Mexico rounding off the top five. Is anyone else confused about how the International UFO Museum beat spots like the Hollywood Sign, Times Square, or the Lincoln Memorial? The International UFO Museum??!!
Canada's first entry comes in at number eight with Vancouver's Capilano Suspension Bridge. If you've ever visited Van City, you know just how packed the suspension bridge can get, and when you're hanging 70 metres above flowing water, crowds may be the last thing you want to deal with. But is it a tourist trap? Hmmm.
The Skylon Tower in Niagara Falls also made the cut, landing 19th on the list. In fact, a bunch of Ontario spots made up most of Canada's entries on the list with Ottawa's Byward Market (31), the Distillery District (62) in Toronto, and Niagara Falls (63) all being highlighted.
Toronto's CN Tower (72), and Casa Loma (92) also made the cut. Additionally, Grouse Mountain (93) and the Butchart Gardens (100) in British Columbia were the last of the Canadian spots to appear in this year's ranking.
Wondering what other global destinations are considered the biggest tourist traps in this ranking? Here's the complete 10:
- Four Corners Monument — United States
- Salem Witch Museum — United States
- Calico Ghost Town — United States
- Crazy Horse Memorial — United States
- International UFO Museum and Research Center — United States
- Blue Lagoon – Iceland
- Voodoo Doughnut — United States
- Capilano Suspension Bridge — Canada
- Penang Hill — Malaysia
- Pike Place Market — United States
Where is Capilano Suspension Bridge?
The Capilano Suspension Bridge is located within the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, which is located roughly 30 minutes outside of Vancouver, British Columbia.
Is Capilano Suspension Bridge free?
As of September 2023, Capilano Bridge admission when purchased online costs $66.95 for adults, $61.95 for seniors and $53.95 for students (ages 18+ with ID). Tickets also cost $36.95 for youth (ages 13-17), $26.95 for children (ages 6-12) and free for kids aged 5 and under, per the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park website.
How long does it take to go through the Capilano Suspension Bridge?
The suspension bridge is 450 feet long and although visitors can take as much time as they would like on the suspension bridge, the journey from one end to the other, if typically takes anywhere from five to 15 minutes depending on your pace and how many others are on the bridge, too.
Is Capilano Suspension Bridge worth the money?
That totally depends on what style of travel you prefer and how comfortable you are with the outdoors and heights. The park and suspension bridge offer an exhilarating experience through British Columbia's gorgeous landscapes. The suspension bridge is only one of the many attractions at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.
Visitors can also rather advantage of the many hikes, trials and obstacle courses throughout the park. Zip lining is also offered for those seeking more of an adrenaline rush and a number of small waterfalls are visible throughout, too. The only downside is that it can be an expensive activity and can be incredibly busy duty peak times.
