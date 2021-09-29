Travel
You Can Buy Via Rail Tickets For 25% Off Today
Act fast!!!
If you've been hoping to travel across our beautiful country, now's your chance. Via Rail tickets are currently 25% off!
But you need to act fast — this flash sale ends at 11:59 p.m. on September 29.
This discount is for fares in Economy and Business class for travel between October 4 and December 15, 2021.
All you have to do is add the promo code "COMEBACK" when booking your ticket.
What better way to end the year than by exploring new Canadian cities?
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.