free things to do in montreal

11 Free Things To Do In Montreal This August

Summer's not over yet! ☀️

Montreal Pride event at the Olympic Park Esplanade in 2021. Right: The Marché Asiatique night market in Chinatown.

Montreal Pride event at the Olympic Park Esplanade in 2021. Right: The Marché Asiatique night market in Chinatown.

Fierté Montréal, Marché Asiatique | Facebook

With all these big festivals coming to town, summertime in Montreal isn't always easy on the wallet. Luckily, the city has plenty of free activities to offer.

From outdoor cinemas to craft and food markets — there's plenty to do in August while living on a budget. Here's a list of 11 free activities so you, too, can get out this month and enjoy the hot weather — while it lasts.

Check Out Chinatown's Marché Asiatique & Attend The Night Market

When:

  • Marché Asiatique: Thursdays through Sundays, 5 to 11 p.m. until October 2
  • Night Market: August 25 to 28; Thursday and Friday from 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.

Address: Place des souhaits at the intersection of boulevaerds Saint-Laurent and René-Lévesque E.

Why You Should Go: The Marché Asiatique in Chinatown is hosting a night market with over 20 local food vendors serving Asian street food. You can go in for free, and food prices range from $4 to $12. Arrive early to avoid the queue!

More info on the Marché Asiatique
More info on the night market

Pull Up A Chair At A Free Outdoor Cinema

Cin'Hoch de l'\u00e9t\u00e9.Cin'Hoch de l'été.

Hochelaga

When: Multiple dates in August

Address: Locations throughout the city

Why You Should Go: There are several free outdoor movie screening events in Montreal this summer.

Do you like animated movies? This month, you can watch Ice Age, Rio and Ballerina on big screens in Plateau-Mont-Royal alleyways thanks to CinéRuelles (screenings on Fridays and Saturdays). Cin'Hoch de l'été (in the parking lot of a Dairy Queen in Hochelaga) is also putting on family movies every Friday, including Encanto on August 5.

Adults can turn to Cinéma sous les étoiles (until September 9), CINEMANIA (five screenings in August) and Film Noir au Canal (Sundays) for more mature features.

More info on CinéRuelles
More info on Cin'Hoch de l'été
More info on Cinéma sous les étoiles
More info on CINEMANIA
More info on Film Noir au Canal

Catch The Last Summer Fireworks Show

When: August 3 and 6

Address: The best free public viewing areas include Jacques-Cartier Brigde, the Old Port and the Village au Pied-du-Courant.

Why You Should Go: It's almost the end of the 36th edition of L'International des Feux Loto-Quebec. There are only two shows in August, including the big finale. The Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed to traffic, opening up the best views to pedestrians.

More info

Catch A Show Filled With Drag Superstars

When: August 4

Address: Esplanade of the Olympic Park, Scène TD, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Why You Should Go: Fierté Montréal in finally back in full swing this year. This special show will feature 18 internationally renowned queens, including Drag Race franchise alums. Montreal's own Rita Baga will host the free, three-hour event, dubbed the "biggest free drag show in the country."

Website

Browse The Grande Fabrique Craft Fair

When: August 6 and 7

Adress: rue Sainte-Catherine E. east of avenues Bourbonnière

Why You Should Go: Located in Hochelaga, this eco-friendly market features more than 150 local artisans and designers. It's the occasion to meet these talented creators and, if you are willing to spend some money, go on a little shopping spree.

Website

Watch The Pride Parade

When: August 7

Address: boulevard René-Lévesque, between rues Metcalfe and Alexandre-DeSève

Why You Should Go: If there's one pride event you cannot miss, it's the parade. You can join thousands of marchers to celebrate 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. There will be two designated viewing areas for people with reduced mobility.

Website

Dance The Day Away At The Village au Pied-du-Courant

When: After 4 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday until September 18

Adresse : 2100, rue Notre-Dame E.

Why You Should Go: This is the ideal place for a fun 5 à 7. At Village au Pied-du-Courant, you can enjoy a diverse program of shows, dance with your friends, and, if you're willing to drop a few loonies, try a cocktail. Dogs are welcome. Plus, the view of La Ronde amusement park is not too shabby.

Website

Stop By The Jardins Gamelin

When: Until October 2

Adress: Plaza Émilie-Gamelin, 1500, rue Berri

Why You Should Go: The Jardins Gamelin are open every day with free activities, workshops, games and performances. August events include shows in collaboration with Fierté Montréal, a Bollywood dance spectacle, and karaoke. Plus, on August 7, you can participate in a butterfly release.

Website

Meet Giant Puppets

When: Fridays and Saturdays from August 26 to September 10

Address: Promenade Wellington

Why You Should Go: The festival Marionnettes Plein la rue is back for its 11th edition to amaze crowds along Verdun's pedestrianized commercial thoroughfare. In addition to magic tricks and marionette performances, giant puppets will walk the street in highly Instagrammable displays.

More info

Catch A Show At Parc La Fontaine's Outdoor Theatre

When: August 3, 12, 19, 24 and 25

Address: Parc La Fontaine, on a small island in the pond at the park's centre

Why You Should Go: Parc La Fontaine's Théâtre de Verdure has finally reopened for the first time since 2014. The newly renovated venue is hosting more than 30 free shows this summer.

In August, Montrealers can soak up the culture in this verdant environment with a spectacle of acrobatics, an evening of Columbian music as well as shows by Les Grands Ballets and I Musici de Montréal.

Facebook Page

Attend This Asian Street Food Fest

When: August 19 to 21

Address: MR-63 site (corner of rues Peel and Ottawa)

Why You Should Go: Montreal Asian street food market and culture festival POCHA is back in Griffintown. You can attend for free and dance to some K-pop tunes. Those willing to spend a bit can pick up snacks such as fried chicken and KOGOS.

More info

