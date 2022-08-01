11 Free Things To Do In Montreal This August
Summer's not over yet! ☀️
With all these big festivals coming to town, summertime in Montreal isn't always easy on the wallet. Luckily, the city has plenty of free activities to offer.
From outdoor cinemas to craft and food markets — there's plenty to do in August while living on a budget. Here's a list of 11 free activities so you, too, can get out this month and enjoy the hot weather — while it lasts.
Check Out Chinatown's Marché Asiatique & Attend The Night Market
When:
- Marché Asiatique: Thursdays through Sundays, 5 to 11 p.m. until October 2
- Night Market: August 25 to 28; Thursday and Friday from 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.
Address: Place des souhaits at the intersection of boulevaerds Saint-Laurent and René-Lévesque E.
Why You Should Go: The Marché Asiatique in Chinatown is hosting a night market with over 20 local food vendors serving Asian street food. You can go in for free, and food prices range from $4 to $12. Arrive early to avoid the queue!
More info on the Marché Asiatique
More info on the night market
Pull Up A Chair At A Free Outdoor CinemaCin'Hoch de l'été.
When: Multiple dates in August
Address: Locations throughout the city
Why You Should Go: There are several free outdoor movie screening events in Montreal this summer.
Do you like animated movies? This month, you can watch Ice Age, Rio and Ballerina on big screens in Plateau-Mont-Royal alleyways thanks to CinéRuelles (screenings on Fridays and Saturdays). Cin'Hoch de l'été (in the parking lot of a Dairy Queen in Hochelaga) is also putting on family movies every Friday, including Encanto on August 5.
Adults can turn to Cinéma sous les étoiles (until September 9), CINEMANIA (five screenings in August) and Film Noir au Canal (Sundays) for more mature features.
More info on CinéRuelles
More info on Cin'Hoch de l'été
More info on Cinéma sous les étoiles
More info on CINEMANIA
More info on Film Noir au Canal
Catch The Last Summer Fireworks Show
When: August 3 and 6
Address: The best free public viewing areas include Jacques-Cartier Brigde, the Old Port and the Village au Pied-du-Courant.
Why You Should Go: It's almost the end of the 36th edition of L'International des Feux Loto-Quebec. There are only two shows in August, including the big finale. The Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed to traffic, opening up the best views to pedestrians.
Catch A Show Filled With Drag Superstars
When: August 4
Address: Esplanade of the Olympic Park, Scène TD, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Why You Should Go: Fierté Montréal in finally back in full swing this year. This special show will feature 18 internationally renowned queens, including Drag Race franchise alums. Montreal's own Rita Baga will host the free, three-hour event, dubbed the "biggest free drag show in the country."
Browse The Grande Fabrique Craft Fair
When: August 6 and 7
Adress: rue Sainte-Catherine E. east of avenues Bourbonnière
Why You Should Go: Located in Hochelaga, this eco-friendly market features more than 150 local artisans and designers. It's the occasion to meet these talented creators and, if you are willing to spend some money, go on a little shopping spree.
Watch The Pride Parade
When: August 7
Address: boulevard René-Lévesque, between rues Metcalfe and Alexandre-DeSève
Why You Should Go: If there's one pride event you cannot miss, it's the parade. You can join thousands of marchers to celebrate 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. There will be two designated viewing areas for people with reduced mobility.
Dance The Day Away At The Village au Pied-du-Courant
When: After 4 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday until September 18
Adresse : 2100, rue Notre-Dame E.
Why You Should Go: This is the ideal place for a fun 5 à 7. At Village au Pied-du-Courant, you can enjoy a diverse program of shows, dance with your friends, and, if you're willing to drop a few loonies, try a cocktail. Dogs are welcome. Plus, the view of La Ronde amusement park is not too shabby.
Stop By The Jardins Gamelin
When: Until October 2
Adress: Plaza Émilie-Gamelin, 1500, rue Berri
Why You Should Go: The Jardins Gamelin are open every day with free activities, workshops, games and performances. August events include shows in collaboration with Fierté Montréal, a Bollywood dance spectacle, and karaoke. Plus, on August 7, you can participate in a butterfly release.
Meet Giant Puppets
When: Fridays and Saturdays from August 26 to September 10
Address: Promenade Wellington
Why You Should Go: The festival Marionnettes Plein la rue is back for its 11th edition to amaze crowds along Verdun's pedestrianized commercial thoroughfare. In addition to magic tricks and marionette performances, giant puppets will walk the street in highly Instagrammable displays.
Catch A Show At Parc La Fontaine's Outdoor Theatre
\u201c\ud83c\udfad\ud83c\udf33 \ud83c\udfad\ud83c\udf33 Grande nouvelle : le mythique Th\u00e9\u00e2tre de Verdure situ\u00e9 au parc La Fontaine rouvre cet \u00e9t\u00e9! Assistez \u00e0 des spectacles gratuits de danse, musique, cirque et soir\u00e9es cin\u00e9ma \u00e0 ciel ouvert tout l'\u00e9t\u00e9. D\u00e9couvrez la programmation!\u201d— Ville de Montr\u00e9al (@Ville de Montr\u00e9al) 1654517700
When: August 3, 12, 19, 24 and 25
Address: Parc La Fontaine, on a small island in the pond at the park's centre
Why You Should Go: Parc La Fontaine's Théâtre de Verdure has finally reopened for the first time since 2014. The newly renovated venue is hosting more than 30 free shows this summer.
In August, Montrealers can soak up the culture in this verdant environment with a spectacle of acrobatics, an evening of Columbian music as well as shows by Les Grands Ballets and I Musici de Montréal.
Attend This Asian Street Food Fest
When: August 19 to 21
Address: MR-63 site (corner of rues Peel and Ottawa)
Why You Should Go: Montreal Asian street food market and culture festival POCHA is back in Griffintown. You can attend for free and dance to some K-pop tunes. Those willing to spend a bit can pick up snacks such as fried chicken and KOGOS.