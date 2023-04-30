You Can Rent Donut Party Boats Near Montreal This Summer
Karaoke donut boats will also be available!
If you're looking for something exciting to spice up your summer, then donut boats just might be the solution. Yes…donut boats. Top Dopico's BBQ Donuts offers a cool experience where you and your crew can rent a donut-shaped boat fitted with its own grill.
The donut boats fit up to eight adults and can be enjoyed at Top Dopico's Laval (Aventure Milles-Îles) or Boucherville (Marina) locations. The summer 2023 season officially starts as of June 1 from Wednesday to Sunday with two departure times during the day — 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. for both spots.
Top Dopico's BBQ Donuts has a variety of packages to choose from, depending on what summer mood you're in. You can opt for The Captain #1, which is a boat equipped with a cooler in the middle for three hours ($325) or five hours ($525). The Captain #2 offers a donut boat with a BBQ grill for three hours ($350) or five hours ($550).
Sunset departures are also available Thursday to Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. And now, for the first time ever, you can rent a boat with a VIP karaoke package, which includes food, a BBQ and karaoke while out on the water for $750.
Guests can bring their own food and drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) or reserve catering through the boat company. Pets are not allowed.
Top Dopico's BBQ Donut Boats
Price: Varies depending on the package selected
When: Starting June 1, 2023
Where: Laval (Aventure Milles-Îles) and Boucherville (the Boucherville Marina)