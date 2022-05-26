11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Really Feel Those Summer Vibes
Summer is here! 😎
Don't you just feel that excitement, that sparkle, that je ne sais quoi as we head into the weekend? And no, it's not just because a four-day workweek means we're that much closer to everyone's favourite two days. It's because there's so much going on in Montreal: new restaurants, amazing exhibits and incredible art all around.
With so much to do, see and try — we're making choosing your Montreal weekend plans a little bit easier with some of these must-try activities across the 514.
So, grab your friends, your special someone, or heck, just yourself, and check out these things to do in Montreal this weekend.
Visit Bazart For Its Official Return
When: Opens May 26
Address: New City Gas, 950, rue Ottawa, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Curious and magical, Montreal's most spectacular bar returns to Montreal this weekend for another season. Bazart brings the vibes of Tulum and Mykonos to one of the city's historic buildings and includes a drink menu from Jeudis 5 à 7, a gourmet dinner menu, a bazaar, an NFT gallery and more.
Check Out Montreal's Newest Rooftop Bar
Address: 6th floor of Hampton by Hilton hotel; 985, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Terrasse Carla joins the league of some of Montreal's best terrasses with a view of the city skyline and an upscale, yet relaxed setting. The food menu features a fusion of French and Vietnamese cuisine and the drinks are so gorgeously creative you won't be able to help but snap a few pics. Speaking of pics, just wait until you catch the sunset.
Go Ice Cream Hopping
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: I scream, you scream, we all scream because ice cream season is officially back! Although let's be honest, even in the winter we all love a good scoop. But with the warm weather finally here, it's time to kick off a season of trying Montreal's coolest and sweetest flavours.
Have A Drink From This Cocktail Tree
Address: SHAY, 1414, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Don't just cheers to the weekend with any old drink... Grab a drink from this spectacular cocktail tree from SHAY, one of Montreal's most delish Middle Eastern spots. The perfect blend of dinner and a show (or drinks and a show if you prefer), the cocktail tree offers a taste of some of SHAY's libation creations and is definitely a full-on spectacle.
Check Out Jardins Gamelin
Price: Free
When: May 26 to October 2
Address: Place Émilie-Gamelin, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Another seasonal terrasse that unofficially means the start of summer, this public terrasse and music venue opens this week with a jam-packed program of excitement for the months ahead.
Enjoy Some All-You-Can-Eat Pasta
Price: $18 + tax
Address: Pasta Express, 1501, rue Fleury E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: You know when you eat the most delicious plate of pasta and you think to yourself, "I really wish I could have more, more, MORE." Not to worry! Pasta Express offers all-you-can-eat pasta for $18 so you can keep going until you couldn't pasta-bly anymore.
Go Ahead And Pick Some Tulips
Address: See website for multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Tulipes.ca has returned to bring some colour back to the city (and let's be honest, your feed) with an all new location in Old Montreal. Wander through tens of thousands flowers and you can even pick some to take home.
Experience This Jaw-Dropping Exhibit
When: Until May 29
Address: Place des Arts (various venues)
Why You Need To Go: Montreal never ceases to amaze when it comes to arts and festivals. Festival TransAmériques 2022 is on in the city's most exciting neighbourhoods and has a stacked lineup of exhibits, including a huge 360-degree rotating aquarium as part of "Holoscenes," a piece inspired by climate change.
Actors will perform everyday scenes in a tank that fills with water and be forced to adapt as they slowly become submerged in a way that's both beautiful and gut-wrenching.
Check Out Pamika Brasserie Thai's All New Location
Address: 4902, boul. Saint Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: To celebrate its tenth year of bringing a taste of Southeast Asia to Montreal. Pamika Brasserie Thai has reopened in an all-new, stunningly sleek location complete with an X-shaped bar, a huge terrasse and elevated decor. The perfect place for dinner or a weekend 5à7.
Wander Through This Stunning Floral Exhibit
When: Until May 29
Address: Complexe Desjardins; 150, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Check It Out: Flowers are simply one of nature's greatest masterpieces, but "Fleurs de Villes: FEMMES" takes it to a whole new level. This beautiful exhibit in Complexe Desjardins features 15 floral mannequins from some of the most famous women in history, like Frida Kahlo, Coco Chanel and Queen Celine, herself.
Sip Some Wine At A Bring Your Own Wine Restaurant
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Sip, sip, hooray! Montreal is filled with restaurants that not only have yummy food, but let you bring your own wine, so you can really feel right at home from the moment you arrive.
