Drake Is Coming To Montreal & Seems To Be Teasing Toronto With His Tour Plans
Hmmmm.
Drake is coming back to Montreal this summer. The Canadian rapper has announced a new, 20-city, 29-date tour titled It’s All A Blur and it includes one night at the Bell Centre on July 14. It will be Drake's first tour since 2018.
21 Savage will join him on stage.
In a press release, event organizer evenko describes the It’s All A Blur Tour as a "celebration of the last decade." It will kick off in New Orleans on June 16 and crisscross North America before concluding in Glendale, Arizona on September 5.
There's a conspicuous absence of Toronto on the tour schedule that evenko distributed to the media. So far, the only other Canadian stop is Vancouver on August 28. Though the artist's website says details about a Toronto show are forthcoming.
Drake has a well-documented love for Montreal. The city was even the setting for his music video for "Sticky" from the album Honestly, Nevermind.
General ticket sales for the It’s All A Blur Tour are set to begin at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Exclusive pre-sales will begin on Wednesday, March 15. Sales will take place on drakerelated.com.