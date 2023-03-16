Drake Tickets Are Going For Over $1K & Fans Are Losing It On Twitter
Wait until you see nosebleed prices! 😳
Drake and 21 Savage announced the It's All A Blur tour and will be touching down at the Bell Centre in Montreal on July 14, 2023. Tickets are currently available for presale on Ticketmaster for Evenko members and exclusive fan groups (general on-sale will begin Friday, March 17 at 12 p.m.) and fans are losing it over the outrageous prices.
Shania Twain and Beyonce ticket prices also stirred up some major controversy but it seems as if Drake's ticket prices are taking the cake.
For general admission, a ticket will cost you a whopping $1,146. Mhm, if you were hoping to see Drake up close and personal, you're going to have to dish out over a grand.
Platinum official prices for section 100 tickets are currently going for nearly $1,200, while section 200 and 300 tickets are in the $900 range.
Fans were quick to take to Twitter to share their thoughts regarding the wild ticket prices and it's safe to say they didn't hold back. Here are a handful that are a total mood: