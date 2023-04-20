loto quebec

12 Co-Workers From Mauricie Won The Quebec Max Jackpot & Will Split $1 Million

The winning ticket was purchased in Trois-Rivières.

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
It was one heck of a lucky day for 12 co-workers who just took home a collective $1 million after winning one of the 14 Quebec Max jackpots.

Loto-Québec said that the co-workers —11 of whom are from the Mauricie region of Quebec, and one from Centre-du-Québec — have only been playing the lottery together as a group for "a few months," and it's likely they won't want to step playing just yet after winning a million dollars in the March 17 Quebec Max draw.

"One night, shortly before midnight, a member of the group realized that the selection on their Quebec Max ticket had won them $1,000,000," Loto-Québec said. The member immediately informed the group leader Jean-Claude Côté, who then shared the news with the other 10 winning members the next morning — a million-dollar bomb he could not wait to drop, the crown corporation said.

Here are the 12 colleagues who have each received their share of $83,333 on March 27, 2023, at Loto-Québec's Quebec City office:

  • Guy Beaudoin from Mauricie
  • Styve Blais from Mauricie
  • Mathieu Cossette from Mauricie
  • Jean-Claude Côté from Mauricie
  • Denis Ébacher from Centre-du-Québec
  • Ludovic Fréchette from Mauricie
  • Daniel Laflèche from Mauricie
  • Réjean Larouche from Mauricie
  • Dave Marchand from Mauricie
  • Gaby Marchand from Mauricie
  • Christian Tessier from Mauricie
  • Benjamin Vanesse from Mauricie
Per Loto-Québec, the winning ticket was purchased from Dépanneur Micro in Trois-Rivières. The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $10,000. Québec Max, which is only available in the province of Québec, offers a total of 14 prizes of $1,000,000 and one prize of $2,000,000 in every draw.
Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is a writer by day and reality TV binge-watcher by night. When he’s not cracking down on recalls, celeb news and discovering the best of the best foodie spots across Montreal, he can be found indulging in his love for new cuisines, reading and music, with Mariah Carey being his ultimate diva.
