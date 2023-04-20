12 Co-Workers From Mauricie Won The Quebec Max Jackpot & Will Split $1 Million
The winning ticket was purchased in Trois-Rivières.
It was one heck of a lucky day for 12 co-workers who just took home a collective $1 million after winning one of the 14 Quebec Max jackpots.
Loto-Québec said that the co-workers —11 of whom are from the Mauricie region of Quebec, and one from Centre-du-Québec — have only been playing the lottery together as a group for "a few months," and it's likely they won't want to step playing just yet after winning a million dollars in the March 17 Quebec Max draw.
"One night, shortly before midnight, a member of the group realized that the selection on their Quebec Max ticket had won them $1,000,000," Loto-Québec said. The member immediately informed the group leader Jean-Claude Côté, who then shared the news with the other 10 winning members the next morning — a million-dollar bomb he could not wait to drop, the crown corporation said.
Here are the 12 colleagues who have each received their share of $83,333 on March 27, 2023, at Loto-Québec's Quebec City office:
- Guy Beaudoin from Mauricie
- Styve Blais from Mauricie
- Mathieu Cossette from Mauricie
- Jean-Claude Côté from Mauricie
- Denis Ébacher from Centre-du-Québec
- Ludovic Fréchette from Mauricie
- Daniel Laflèche from Mauricie
- Réjean Larouche from Mauricie
- Dave Marchand from Mauricie
- Gaby Marchand from Mauricie
- Christian Tessier from Mauricie
- Benjamin Vanesse from Mauricie