Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
McGill University

McGill University's Open Air Pub (OAP) Opens For 2 Days This Week — Here's How To Get In

"The Best Place on Earth" is back!

Staff Writer
People sitting in the grass at McGill University.

People sitting in the grass at McGill University.

@openairpub | Instagram

Any alumnus of McGill University is likely to have spent at least one day of their lives hanging out in the grass at the school's Open Air Pub (OAP), otherwise known as "The Best Place on Earth."

And this iconic spot for cheap beers and burgers is officially coming back this April, after being unable to reopen for the last two years.

"Two years ago, the world changed as we know it. The McGill community, nay, the world, was robbed of the opportunity for everyone's favourite end-of-semester big spring bash: An in-person OAP," OAP Lite 2022's Facebook event description reads.

"After months and months of uncertainty, we are pleased to announce the return of OAP."

Except this year, getting into OAPis going to look a little different than in years past.

For the two-day OAP event taking place from April 28 to 29, there will be a registration form to minimize the line and respect COVID-19 restrictions.


The registration form opens 48 hours before the event — meaning April 26 at 12 p.m — it's totally free and has two tiers. If you manage to cop an early bird ticket, you are guaranteed a spot in line between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

All other general tickets give you access to the line any time after 1 p.m., but unfortunately do not guarantee entry into the event.

If you've ever been to "The Best Place on Earth," you know that it usually has what feels like the longest line of Earth to get in — but it's always worth the wait.

To get into OAP, you need to be a McGill student or alumnus.

As per usual, there are going to be various music performances happening during the two days.

OAP Lite 2022

Where: McGill University's lower field

When: April 28-29 from 12-9 p.m.

Facebook event

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...