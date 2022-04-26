McGill University's Open Air Pub (OAP) Opens For 2 Days This Week — Here's How To Get In
"The Best Place on Earth" is back!
Any alumnus of McGill University is likely to have spent at least one day of their lives hanging out in the grass at the school's Open Air Pub (OAP), otherwise known as "The Best Place on Earth."
And this iconic spot for cheap beers and burgers is officially coming back this April, after being unable to reopen for the last two years.
"Two years ago, the world changed as we know it. The McGill community, nay, the world, was robbed of the opportunity for everyone's favourite end-of-semester big spring bash: An in-person OAP," OAP Lite 2022's Facebook event description reads.
"After months and months of uncertainty, we are pleased to announce the return of OAP."
Except this year, getting into OAPis going to look a little different than in years past.
For the two-day OAP event taking place from April 28 to 29, there will be a registration form to minimize the line and respect COVID-19 restrictions.
The registration form opens 48 hours before the event — meaning April 26 at 12 p.m — it's totally free and has two tiers. If you manage to cop an early bird ticket, you are guaranteed a spot in line between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
All other general tickets give you access to the line any time after 1 p.m., but unfortunately do not guarantee entry into the event.
If you've ever been to "The Best Place on Earth," you know that it usually has what feels like the longest line of Earth to get in — but it's always worth the wait.
To get into OAP, you need to be a McGill student or alumnus.
As per usual, there are going to be various music performances happening during the two days.
OAP Lite 2022
Where: McGill University's lower field
When: April 28-29 from 12-9 p.m.
