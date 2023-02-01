Health Canada Is Recalling Over 30 Home Items Sold At Indigo Due To Mould Contamination
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products."
Health Canada is currently recalling various ceramic mugs, mug ornaments and houseware products ranging in design, colour and size from Indigo due to mould contamination. The consumer product recall was flagged on January 31, 2023, and involves over 21,890 units of the affected item.
According to Health Canada, the items "may have been subject to humid conditions," and as a result, "mould may be present under the glazed surface of the products."
Here are the recalled products to look out for:
- Ridged Oval Platter Ivory
- Ridged Pitcher Black
- Ridged Stoneware Oval Platter Black
- Beary Best Polar Bear Mug
- Best Brother Mug Ornament
- Best Father Bug Ornament
- Best Grandma Mug Ornament
- Best Grandpa Mug Ornament
- Best Mom Mug Ornament
- Best Sister Mug Ornament
- Brie Baker Ivory
- Cakestand Tuscany Gold
- Careful Novel Mug
- Charger Plate Celadon
- Charge Plate Ecru Olive
- Charger Plate Matcha
- Charger Plate Red
- Diagonal Large Mug Navy
- Diagonal Rustic Mug Indigo Blue
- Fawn'd Of You Deer Mug
- Good Earth Mug Wildflower
- House Cookie Jar
- Meow And You Mug
- Million Bucks Moose Mug
- Owl You Need Is Love
- Paw Print Mug Ornament
- Pitcher Tuscany Gold
- Red Traditionalist Geo Mug
- Ridged Casserole Pot Black
"The affected products were sold from August 2022 to December 2022," the federal health department said. For any and all information, Health Canada is recommending consumers contact Indigo by phone or email.
